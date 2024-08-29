Newcastle United will not prevent Kieran Trippier from leaving the club in the remaining hours of the transfer window, should an opportunity present itself and the player is keen on the move, journalist Ben Jacobs has told GIVEMESPORT.

Trippier played a pivotal role in the Magpies' top four charge during the 2022/23 season, featuring in 46 games in all competitions. However, the England international's form dropped off last campaign, and he hasn't started in either of the opening two Premier League games this season under Eddie Howe.

Reports emerged indicating that Everton had opened talks with Newcastle over a potential deal for Trippier, who could be attracted to the prospect of being a prominent figure at Goodison Park. If a suitable offer were to come in from the Toffees, Jacobs has revealed that the Tynesiders' hierarchy would be willing to facilitate the transfer for the player.

Newcastle Willing to Let Trippier Move

The defender has a year remaining on his contract

Arriving from Atlético Madrid in January 2022 for £12 million, Trippier was the first marquee addition under Newcastle's new Saudi ownership. Deployed as an essential piece of Howe's side's ball progression from right-back, the former Tottenham man has been a staple in the Toon's re-emergence as a top side.

Making 93 appearances across two and a half seasons at the club, the 33-year-old may now look to move on and find a new home where regular minutes are guaranteed. Tino Livramento was signed last summer from Southampton to succeed Trippier in Howe's team, and the young full-back appears to have done so at the start of this campaign, starting the opening two league games.

Emil Krafth is also still on Newcastle's books, capable of deputising for Livramento. This leaves Trippier somewhat redundant within Howe's ensemble, and thus Newcastle could afford to sell him now, instead of losing him for free in 12 months' time when his contract expires.

Speaking to GIVEMESPORT, Jacobs has confirmed that an exit in the coming days is plausible, and that the club's executives would help the Englishman move if those are his wishes:

"I do think Newcastle will be very respectful towards Trippier if the right opportunity prevents itself having respected and sort of liked the way that he handled the January speculation, where he wasn't trying to force his way out of the club. He was very respectful towards Newcastle. "So now, if he asked for a move, should the right opportunity present itself, I think Newcastle will be very accommodating."

Trippier was indeed the subject of intense speculation linking him with a move away in January, and despite reports circulating that Bayern Munich had the 'green light' from the player over a switch, nothing materialised.

Trippier's Premier League Statistics 2023/24 Appearances 28 Goals 1 Assists 10 Pass Accuracy 76.2% Progressive Passes Per 90 6.33 Key Passes Per 90 2.62 Tackles and Interceptions Per 90 3.27

Everton Explored Move for Trippier

Sean Dyche worked with the right-back previously

Everton are the most likely suitors for Trippier, with Sean Dyche reportedly eager to reunite with his former player, who he worked with at Burnley. It was said that the right-back had a '50/50' chance of departing St. James Park, with the move likely dependent on Everton's potential offer.

The Merseysiders are desperate for full-back reinforcements, having started 39-year-old Ashley Young and 19-year-old Roman Dixon on the right-hand side of their defence in each of their first two league games. However, the financial stricken club may find it difficult to cover Trippier's salary, with the England star earning a purported £120,000 a week in the north-east.

All Statistics via FBRef - as of 26/08/2024