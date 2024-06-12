Highlights Newcastle are working on other signings after clinching a deal for Lloyd Kelly.

The Magpies aim to act early after a quiet January transfer window.

Talks for Burnley goalkeeper James Trafford are ongoing.

Newcastle are reportedly working on more signings after all but confirming a deal for centre-back Lloyd Kelly, according to Sky Sports reporter Pete Graves.

The ex-Bournemouth defender is set to sign a five-year deal with the Magpies, reuniting with manager Eddie Howe at St. James’ Park. According to Graves, Newcastle were ‘in a long chase’ for the English defender and are now ‘working on other deals’ in a bid to return to the top four next season.

Last season, Newcastle returned to the Champions League after 20 years but ended their European campaign early, finishing bottom of their group.

The Magpies have failed to secure continental football for next season after finishing seventh in the Premier League, and now face a summer of multiple squad reinforcements.

The club narrowly missed out on securing their second signing on a free transfer, Tosin Adarabioyo – the ex-Fulham man chose to join Chelsea on a four-year deal last week.

Newcastle Target More Signings

After ‘a long chase’ for Lloyd Kelly

According to Graves, Newcastle are now 'working on other deals as we speak' after ‘a long chase’ for Kelly.

The Magpies are expected to target more defensive signings after centre-backs Jamaal Lascelles and Sven Botman suffered lengthy injuries last season.

Eddie Howe’s side were unable to bring in reinforcements in the January transfer window due to Financial Fair Play restrictions and now look to act early to bolster the squad ahead of the new season.

Newcastle in Talks for James Trafford

Two goalkeepers set for departure

Newcastle are in talks to sign Burnley goalkeeper James Trafford this summer, Fabrizio Romano has exclusively revealed to GMS.

The Magpies are targeting a new shot-stopper after Loris Karius left on a free transfer, while Martin Dubravka is also being linked with a summer exit.

Burnley are expected to demand around £20m for Trafford, who impressed in his debut Premier League campaign, making 28 appearances under Vincent Kompany.

James Trafford Stats (2023-24) Competition Games Goals conceded Clean sheets Premier League 28 62 2

According to Romano, Newcastle consider Arsenal shot-stopper Aaron Ramsdale to be too expensive this summer due to the FFP situation at the club.

Trafford, who joined Burnley only last summer from Manchester City, is now keen on another summer switch after the Clarets failed to avoid relegation in their Premier League return.

At Newcastle, the 21-year-old would face competition from Nick Pope, who suffered an injury in December and made just 15 league appearances last season.

Statistics courtesy of Transfermarkt. Correct as of 12-06-24.