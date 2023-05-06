Newcastle United would love to have West Ham United midfielder Declan Rice but his salary could be a problem, says Sky Sports reporter Keith Downie.

The Magpies have been linked with the Hammers captain and his England team-mate Mason Mount, but Downie can't see them smashing their wage structure for the duo this summer.

Newcastle transfer news — Declan Rice and Mason Mount

According to Football Insider, Newcastle were interested in signing Rice but cooled their interest after finding out that West Ham want up to £100m for their skipper.

Mount's price tag also appears to be an issue for the Magpies.

Last month, the MailOnline reported that Newcastle made an enquiry about signing the attacking midfielder but didn't go any further after being told that he'll cost £80m and wants a salary of £250,000 a week.

Even for a club competing in the Champions League, they're huge numbers, so it's no surprise that the Tyneside outfit are reluctant to do business with the two London teams as things stand.

What has Keith Downie said about Newcastle, Declan Rice and Mason Mount?

Downie says any player Newcastle sign this summer is going to have to fit into their current wage structure, making moves for Rice and Mount highly unlikely.

Speaking to GIVEMESPORT, the Sky Sports reporter said: "They would have to fit into what they've got and that's going to be a problem for them when you think of some of the players that they're getting linked with. I've heard Declan Rice mentioned; I can't see how that fits into what they're doing in the short term.

"I'm sure they would love him as a player — Mason Mount, Declan Rice — but how are they going to afford someone on 200,000 or £250,000 a week when their highest earner's on maybe about 105? It's just not going to work. Eddie Howe's very keen on everyone being on the same sort of level."

Would Declan Rice and Mason Mount be good signings for Newcastle?

Absolutely. Both players are England internationals with a lot of Premier League experience.

As per Transfermarkt, Rice recently made his 200th appearance in the competition, while Mount should reach that landmark by next season. Simply put, they would improve Howe's midfield, with Mount obviously able to play further forward as well.

However, do Newcastle need to smash their transfer record and wage budget this summer? From what they've shown this season, probably not. They've got a team that can already compete for the top four, though the Magpies can't get too complacent, as you'd expect the likes of Liverpool and Chelsea to bounce back next term.