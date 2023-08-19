Newcastle United have two centre-backs on their shopping list this summer, but a key development could hinder their pursuit of both, transfer expert Fabrizio Romano has exclusively told GIVEMESPORT.

The club will be looking to charge on in 2023/24 after finishing in fourth place last season and sanctioning another incoming will be key to how they fare in doing so.

Newcastle United transfer news – centre-backs

Newcastle – and Eddie Howe in particular – have used this summer as a means of strengthening their squad ahead of their long-awaited return to the pinnacle of football, the Champions League.

The Premier League side have spent in the region of £130m on four new incomings, per Transfermarkt, as they look to cement themselves as a top four regular in the top flight while becoming a force in Europe's top table.

However, there is still one area that needs ironing out as transfer insider Dean Jones told GIVEMESPORT this week that the Tyneside club will spend the dying embers of the window by enhancing their centre-back department.

According to Football Insider, Bayer Leverkusen’s Edmond Tapsoba is high on their list with the club looking to steal a march on Premier League rivals Tottenham Hotspur for his signature.

Crystal Palace star Joachim Andersen and Benfica’s Antonio Silva are also under consideration, according to the Daily Mail's Craig Hope, though he does believe that both names are out of the club’s price range.

Now, Romano has provided GIVEMESPORT with an update on Howe’s centre-back search.

What did Fabrizio Romano say about Newcastle United and their centre-back hunt?

Romano holds concerns over Newcastle’s spending ability given their Financial Fair Play woes as it means offloading a player of a similar value in order to snare their ideal targets.

The transfer guru suggested that Taspoba and Silva, worth a combined £64m, are the two names that Howe admirers but fears they are too expensive for the club as things stand.

Speaking exclusively to GIVEMESPORT, he said: “I think it’s almost impossible to make it happen because of the Financial Fair Play situation. Edmond Tapsoba and Antonio Silva are two centre-backs that they love. But at the moment they are way too expensive for Newcastle because with the Financial Fair Play situation, it’s complicated. So they would need to sell a player of the same value, and it means someone around €55-€60m, so it’s more than complicated.”

What next for Newcastle United?

In July, The Telegraph claimed that Newcastle were eyeing a move for Manchester City man Kalvin Phillips seeing as he is out of favour under Pep Guardiola's tutelage, despite the Spaniard shelling out £45m for him back in the summer of 2022.

The 27-year-old midfielder was restricted to a mere 593 minutes during his side’s imperious treble-winning campaign in 2022/23, while failing to contribute to a goal in that period.

Meanwhile, Sky Sports reporter Keith Downie recently told GIVEMESPORT that the former Leeds United man would be ‘perfect for Howe’ as he could perform in the deep midfield berth.

In terms of defensive reinforcements, Football Insider report that Newcastle have made contact with Arsenal over wantaway star Kieran Tierney, who has played 124 games for the north London outfit.

The report suggests that Tierney is eager to embrace regular senior minutes but Howe and co will have to fend off fierce competition from Real Sociedad if they are to be successful.

Another problem is that Arsenal’s preference is to sell the 38-cap Scotland international, whereas Newcastle are keen to acquire him on a loan basis.