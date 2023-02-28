Newcastle would most love to sign "unbelievable" 26-year-old this summer, according to Dean Jones.

Newcastle United’s squad overhaul will step up in the summer with hope growing over another move for James Maddison.

Reaching the final of the Carabao Cup was a solid first step in their project under this ownership but the ambition is to reach far greater heights and with that in mind their plans will switch up a gear at the end of this season.

Saint Maximin out, James Maddison in?

Maddison’s future at Leicester City is uncertain as they recently began new talks to tie him to an extended contract. Sources are indicating that the 26-year-old, described as "unbelievable" by journalist Raj Chohan, is the player Newcastle would love most as they improve the squad build.

They previously had an offer rejected worth around £40million and Leicester remain very eager to convince the 26-year-old, rated at €55m (£50m) by Transfermarkt, to stay.

As many as five new signings could be made by Newcastle this summer but that will be in line with some big hitters from the current squad also being moved on. It is unclear exactly who will exit but sources are confirming that the transfer of Allan Saint-Maximin is a real possibility.

Conor Gallagher latest

Newcastle were strongly linked with Conor Gallagher in January but hopes of landing him will face a test beyond his loyalty to Chelsea.

The current feeling is that the player would prefer to stay as close to London as possible if he does have to consider a move away from Stamford Bridge. And that could prove a blow to Newcastle, whose home is 250 miles away.

Newcastle showed interest in Gallagher in January but Chelsea sources are adamant that was never going to happen. There have been reports of a contract extension for Gallagher at Chelsea and that is in line with the fact Chelsea intend to keep a homegrown aspect to their squad throughout the evolution of Todd Boehly’s reign.

Conor Gallagher not the only Chelsea target

Having players made in Cobham is a crucial factor in the blueprint for how they move forward but the club also recognise that they must be able to offer genuine first team opportunities, which will become increasingly difficult as their spending spree continues.

Newcastle were also linked with Ruben Loftus-Cheek and Christian Pulisic recently and interest in both players is also retained. Pulisic is an intriguing player to them but his current wage at Chelsea is believed to be a potential barrier to any deal.

Newcastle have been cautious with their growth so far in terms of expenditure in fees and player salary.