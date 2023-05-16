Newcastle United have both Youri Tielemans and James Maddison on their summer shortlist, journalist Rudy Galetti has told GIVEMESPORT.

With the Foxes on the brink of relegation, Leicester City will be forced into selling their two midfield stars at the end of the season as they attempt to balance the books moving forward.

Newcastle United transfer news - Youri Tielemans and James Maddison

Belgian international midfielder Youri Tielemans will leave Leicester on a free transfer this summer, regardless of which league the club do find themselves in. Tielemans will find himself in demand for Champions League-level clubs across Europe, with the likes of Paris Saint-Germain even reportedly interested in the player according to Téléfoot, via GetfootballnewsFrance.

Similarly, Maddison looks set to end his five-year stay at the King Power Stadium even if Leicester do manage to survive in the Premier League. The England maestro will attract a number of top teams but has apparently already been impressed by the atmosphere at St.James' Park.

Leicester are hoping to land a fee in the region of £50 million for the talismanic attacking midfielder, according to The Telegraph.

What has Galetti said about Newcastle, Tielemans and Maddison?

Galetti confirmed that Tielemans and Maddison are two players Newcastle will be looking at closely in the summer, depending on the situation with other targets.

He told GIVEMESPORT: "Tielemans and Maddison are two names on the Newcastle list. A lot will depend on how the talks with different players evolve."

Should Newcastle splash the cash on Tielemans and Maddison?

The 26-year-old Tielemans would demand massive wages while likely not being viewed as an automatic starter or significant upgrade on Howe's current midfield, especially given the impressive performances this season by Bruno Guimaraes, Joelinton, Joe Willock and Sean Longstaff this season. While he would be something of a coup on a free transfer, this would be offset by his wages and the mammoth signing and agent fees free agents typically demand. He might be one to avoid and leave to the less astute clubs.

Maddison, on the other hand, is a creative force and one of the best playmakers in the league, able to pull the strings as a 10 or out wide. He would, therefore, provide a lot of what Newcastle currently lack and seems a perfect signing on paper to take the club to the next level as they look set to compete in the Champions League next season.

Simply put, he should be the priority for Eddie Howe and Newcastle.