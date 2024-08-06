Highlights Fiorentina forward Nico Gonzalez is likely to stay in Serie A beyond the summer.

Newcastle were rumoured to be interested in signing the Argentine attacker.

Juventus and Atalanta are keeping tabs on Gonzalez, according to Fabrizio Romano.

Fiorentina forward Nico Gonzalez is likely to stay in Serie A beyond the summer, despite reports suggesting Newcastle United are preparing an offer for the Argentine.

The 26-year-old has a ‘concrete possibility’ of continuing in Italy, with Juventus and Atalanta showing interest in acquiring him from Fiorentina, transfer expert Fabrizio Romano has exclusively told GIVEMESPORT.

The Argentina international was reportedly eyed by the Magpies as a replacement for Miguel Almiron, who is facing interest from the Saudi Pro League.

However, Romano suggests Gonzalez has several options in Italy, and a move could be on the cards after Fiorentina acquired Genoa’s goalscorer Albert Gudmundsson.

Bergamo-based Atalanta have emerged as a potential destination after their star striker Gianluca Scamacca suffered a season-ending injury in a pre-season match against Parma.

The former West Ham striker is expected to be out for at least six months after rupturing his ACL, with Atalanta now eyeing Gonzalez as his replacement.

Gonzalez Set for Fiorentina Exit

‘Very likely’ to continue in Italy

Romano, speaking to GMS, explained that despite recent rumours linking González to Newcastle, the Argentine is ‘very likely’ to extend his stay in Italy beyond the summer:

“I think Nico Gonzalez is going to stay in Italy. That's my understanding. It's a really concrete possibility for him to continue in Italy. “There is interest from Juventus, especially after Fiorentina signed Gudmundsson from Genoa, so there is a possibility for him to go to Juventus. “There is also interest from Atalanta because of Gianluca Scamacca’s injury, obviously, they’re different kinds of players, but Atalanta can now invest money in an offensive player. “Nico Gonzalez is a player they really like. So my information is that it’s very likely to see Nico Gonzalez continuing in Serie A."

Last month, La Nazione claimed that Newcastle had presented an initial offer for Gonzalez, who has been of interest to several Premier League clubs in the past, including Brighton and Brentford.

The 26-year-old, who signed a new deal with La Viola last year, has been the subject of speculation over the last 12 months following impressive performances in Serie A.

Last season, the Argentina international enjoyed another strong campaign, scoring 12 goals and registering two assists in 26 league appearances.

According to Calciomercato, Fiorentina have now set their asking price for Gonzalez and are willing to entertain offers in the region of £30m.

The right-sided winger joined Fiorentina in 2021 from Bundesliga side Stuttgart and has gone on to make 125 appearances for the club across all competitions, scoring 38 goals and registering 19 assists.

Nico Gonzalez Fiorentina Stats (2023-24) Competition Games Goals Assists Serie A 29 12 2 Conference League 11 2 2 Italy Cup 2 0 1

Newcastle ‘Close’ to Marc Guehi Deal

A top priority move for Eddie Howe

Newcastle are closing in on a move for Crystal Palace defender Marc Guehi. According to The Telegraph, a deal iin excess of £60 million could be agreed in the coming days.

The report suggests there is optimism that confirmation of the transfer could come as early as this weekend, as Newcastle are now pushing for Guehi’s arrival, a top priority move for Eddie Howe.

The English tactician was keen to address the centre-back situation this summer after two of his reliable defenders, Sven Botman and Jamaal Lascelles, suffered long-term ACL injuries last season.

Statistics courtesy of Transfermarkt. Correct as of 06-08-24.