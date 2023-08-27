Highlights Newcastle striker Alexander Isak, who joined the club last year, has surprised football fans with his English accent during a game of Guess Who.

Football fans are reacting after hearing Newcastle's Alexander Isak speak for the first time. The Swedish striker joined the club last August for a reported fee of £63 million, which was the club-record transfer at the time. But the former Real Sociedad man immediately started paying that back with 10 goals in his 22 Premier League appearances in his debut campaign. And he's started this season strongly with two goals in the opening two matches for Newcastle.

While seeing Isak turn in strong performances and score goals on a regular basis is hardly surprising, hearing his voice certainly was. Ahead of their Premier League clash against Liverpool, Newcastle posted a clip of Isak alongside teammates Jamaal Lascelles and Jacob Murphy playing the 'Guess Who' boardgame.

Teasing the full clip, Newcastle posted a 31-second clip on their social media channels of the three having some banter while playing the game. And it's during that short clip that many football fans heard Isak talk for the very first time.

"When did he go down?" asks Isak during the game in which you have to whittle down individuals by asking a series of questions. But if you thought that Isak would sound like he's from Sweden, you'd be very much mistaken. Instead, he sounds incredibly English for someone who has only been in the country for 12 months.

"Do you know when he went down? I put him down. I said 'Is he early in for training?' I saw him on the rower when I came to training. Ten to nine? Some people are here at like seven," Isak continued as he attempted to understand why his Murphy icon had been eliminated when he was actually the correct answer.

But fans weren't interested in the intricacies of the Guess Who game, they were only interested in how Isak sounded. Check out the reaction from supporters who had their minds blown by his accent.

Isak was born in Sweden to Eritrean parents, living and playing football in his country of birth until the age of 17. He moved to Borussia Dortmund in 2017 where he spent two years before being signed by Real Sociedad. Three years followed in Spain before his move to England. Therefore, it's rather surprising to see just how English he sounds.

Isak will be hoping to continue his impressive form for Newcastle this season as he competes with Callum Wilson to become the club's main striker. He bagged a brace on the opening weekend of the season during the 5-1 thrashing against Aston Villa. However, he had limited opportunities to impress during their 1-0 defeat to Manchester City last time out.

If both Isak and Wilson are fit, Eddie Howe will have a difficult decision to make every match who to start up front. Following the victory against Villa, Howe explained why Isak started the season by saying: "I went with Alex [Isak] today. Alex and Callum [Wilson] are two really top players and we saw Alex do well and then Callum come on and do well, that’s what we are going to need throughout a hard season. Wilson is a top player and he looked razor-sharp when he came on."