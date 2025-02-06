Newcastle United knocked Arsenal out of the Carabao Cup on Wednesday night (February 5), and the Magpies also left Mikel Arteta eating humble pie with a 2-0 (4-0 aggregate) win to reach the final.

Jacob Murphy opened the scoring in the 19th minute, pouncing after Alexander Isak struck the post, to put his side in front. Anthony Gordon grabbed the second in the 50th minute, with Fabian Schar dispossessing Declan Rice and Gordon slotting home from close range.

It was a wake-up call for Arteta and his North Londoners, who arrived at Tyneside with confidence sky-high after thrashing Manchester City 5-1 in the Premier League last weekend. His players had their shooting boots on in that game but were incredibly wasteful throughout both legs of their defeat to Newcastle in the Carabao Cup semi-finals.

Arteta blamed the balls used in the competition for Arsenal's defeat to Eddie Howe's men in the first leg at the Emirates. He said 'it's tricky that these balls fly a lot' and that they were 'different' from the ones used in the Premier League. Those were famous last words for the Spaniard, and the St James' Park faithful didn't let him off lightly.

Newcastle Fans Aimed Hilarious Chant At Mikel Arteta

The Toon Army were as brutal as ever

Arteta had nobody else to blame but his toothless attackers at St James' Park or the club's transfer chiefs after failing to sign him a much-needed goalscorer before the winter transfer window closed. His side produced 11 shots, placing three on target, and their woes in front of goal were mocked by home fans last night.

Newcastle supporters were heard chanting:

"Mikel Arteta, It must be the ball."

The Magpies' media team also got in on the fun and piled more misery on Arteta with a two-worded X post alongside a picture of the Carabao Cup football:

"The culprit."

Arsenal's hopes of silverware rest on the Premier League title race with Liverpool, sitting six points behind the Merseysiders after 24 games. They are through to the last 16 of the UEFA Champions League, where they'll face one of AC Milan, PSV Eindhoven, Feyenoord or Juventus.

Newcastle are flying into their second Carabao Cup final in three years with a trip back to Wembley Stadium on March 16. The Magpies face the winners of Liverpool and Tottenham Hotspur, who collide tonight with Spurs holding a 1-0 lead on aggregate.