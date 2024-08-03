Highlights Eddie Howe is prioritising additions at centre-back and on both wings this summer.

It has been a summer of uncertainty for Newcastle United. Whether it be rumours of their manager leaving the club or difficulties in meeting PSR regulations, the Magpies have been forced to endure a much more strict transfer window than they have been fortunate enough to have in recent years.

Having finished dropped from 4th to 7th last season and agonizingly missed out on European football thanks to Manchester United's FA Cup victory, the Geordie's will be prioritising climbing up the Premier League table rather than sliding further back down it. With the first game of the season fast approaching, and the weeks left to do business ticking down, this is what Eddie Howe can still do to give Newcastle a transfer window they can be happy with.

Sales

Miguel Almiron, Kieran Trippier, Matt Targett, Jamaal Lascelles

Selling top prospects and homegrown talents has historically not been something that football clubs are particularly keen to do. However, with many top teams struggling with financial fair play, the pure profit they've been able to bring in for these names has become vital in balancing the books.

Case in point. Elliot Anderson and Yankuba Minteh. The two men have come up through the ranks at St James' Park, but desperate times called for desperate measures. The Scottish midfielder was once hotly tipped to achieve great things up north, but the emergency of Lewis Miley seemed to knock him further down the pecking order. Nottingham Forest have snapped him up for a fee of £35 million, where he will join up with the likes of Taiwo Awoniyi and Morgan Gibbs-White. As for 19-year-old Minteh, he has been moved on to Brighton after coming back from a loan spell at Feyenoord last season.

There have also been several players who have seen their contracts expire in the summer, such as Loris Karius, Matt Ritchie and Paul Dummet. However, there is still room for more prominent names to be shown the exit door.

Kieran Trippier represented the changing of the guard when he joined the club back in 2022. Now though, the veteran full-back is showing signs of aging after a disappointing campaign for club and country. Links to Bayern Munich are a surprise given his form, but may offer both parties the best solution, as Tino Livramento is waiting in the wings to grab a first-team opportunity.

The likes of Matt Targett and Jamaal Lascelles have also outstayed their welcome at St James'. Although they are decent options and strong professionals, the quality that is available in their positions means it is highly unlikely that they will be handed much game time.

GIVEMESPORT Key Statistic: Newcastle captain Lascelles ranked 16th in the Magpies squad for Premier League minutes last season (1081).

Then there is Miguel Almiron. The Paraguay star was excellent when Howe arrived on the scene, but last season he managed just four goal contributions in the Premier League. At 30 years old, the ex-Atalanta United man is unlikely to have a late-career renaissance, and with wages on par with Nick Pope and Anthony Gordon, the latter of whom Newcastle will be desperate to keep along with Bruno Guimaraes, now might be the time to cut ties with the South American forward.

Dream Signings

James Trafford, Malick Thiaw, Trevor Chalobah, Nico Gonzalez, Noni Madueke, William Osula

So far, the Magpies have only brought in Odysseas Vlachodimos from Nottingham Forest, made Lewis Hall's loan deal from last season permanent and signed Lloyd Kelly and John Ruddy on free transfers. There is plenty more business still to be done, with majority of which likely to come in defence.

Despite signing the Greek shot-stopper and former Norwich City veteran as cover in between the sticks, the general consensus is that more quality is needed to challenge number one Nick Pope. Earlier in the summer, it seemed like a foregone conclusion that young Englishman James Trafford was going to be that man, despite a shaky spell with Burnley last campaign. That deal hasn't gone through though, and the 21-year-old is set to return to the Clarets. Despite losing his place last season, his potential is unquestionable, so if Howe can get Trafford in, he will represent both a short-term and long-term solution for the club.

There has also been a desire to get another central defender in, with AC Milan's Malick Thiaw believed to be the club's primary target. The German international only joined the Rossoneri in 2022 and has made 54 appearances for the former Italian champions. Should a deal prove to be difficult though, an alternative option could be Chelsea's Trevor Chalobah.

The Englishman was not part of the Blues' travelling squad for their pre-season tour of the United States and seems destined for the exit door. While a deal may be more expensive due to his homegrown status, the fact that Chelsea are so depserate to sell may make him a more viable option for the Magpies.

Moving further up the pitch, and the other area of the pitch that is of high priority for the Magpies is on the flanks. With Anthony Gordon a major target for Arne Slot and Liverpool, attentions have turned to Fiorentina's Nico Gonzalez to potentially come in on the left-hand side. It is believed that the winger could be available for a fee of £30 million, but Newcastle could face stiff competition from Atletico Madrid.

The good news is that, per Fabrizio Romano, a transfer for William Osula looks close to being sealed. A deal is in place for a £10m fee plus £5m add-ons for the 20-year-old striker set to join from Sheffield United.

Anthony Gordon vs Nico Gonzalez 2023/24 League Statistics Statistic Anthony Gordon Nico Gonzalez Games 35 29 Minutes 2906 1914 Goals 11 12 Assists 10 2 Key Passes (per 90) 1.6 0.8

On the opposite wing, it has been reported that Noni Madueke has agreed personal terms with the St James' Park outfit which could see him cut his Chelsea career short after just one full season. The 22-year-old signed from PSV Eindhoven in 2023, but has often found himself occupying the role of an impact substitute ever since Cole Palmer became the club's talisman. Last season he, popped up with eight goals and three assists in all competitions across 34 games.

Stats via WhoScored.