Newcastle United goalkeeper Martin Dubravka produced an impressive display, which has seen him described as 'exceptional', in Slovakia's comfortable 2-0 victory over Azerbaijan in the Nations League last night.

A 23rd minute Ondrej Duda penalty saw the Slovaks take the lead in Kosice, before Slovan Bratislava striker David Strelec doubled the home side's advantage by tucking away a David Hancko cut-back. Slovakia ultimately dominated the game, managing more than double the efforts on goal as their opponents, in a victory that saw them stay joint-top of their group in the Nations League's third division, alongside Sweden.

Dubravka, who ultimately remained at Newcastle this summer despite the Magpies signing two new goalkeepers, kept a clean sheet in what was his 49th appearance for his nation. The shot-stopper has been praised for his performance in the Slovakian media, making 'two famous saves' in an 'exceptional' outing.

Dubravka Impresses on International Duty

Magpies shot-stopper dubbed 'exceptional' after standout display

Despite essentially losing his place as Newcastle's first-choice goalkeeper in recent years, Dubravka has retained the No.1 shirt at international level. Managing 30 appearances last campaign on Tyneside due to a Nick Pope shoulder injury, the former Manchester United loanee also led his nation to the knockout stages of Euro 2024 this summer.

One of the most recognisable names in a Slovakia side not littered with stardust, the man between the sticks continues to produce for his national team. With promotion to Nations League B on the cards, Dubravka was first called into action in the 40th minute, getting down low to excellently tip a driven Azerbaijan effort wide of his goal.

Making a further two stops in the second half, the 35-year-old registered the 15th clean sheet of his international career, whilst also completing 93% of his passes. Dubravka has received plaudits within the Slovakian press thanks to his heroic display, with the outlet Sport Net attributing the player with a seven out of ten, describing his performance as 'exceptional' and stating that the home fans were 'shouting his name on masse more than once'.

Dubravka will be looking for a way back into Eddie Howe's Newcastle side this season, with the arrivals of Odysseas Vlachodimos and John Ruddy potentially threatening his place as No.2.

He will certainly get another opportunity to impress during the next international break, as Francesco Calzona's side host Sweden, where he'll face in-form Magpies teammate Alexander Isak, before the reverse fixture with Azerbaijan in Baku.

Martin Dubravka's statistics vs Azerbaijan Minutes Played 90 Saves 3 Goals Conceded 0 Accurate Passes 26/28 (93%) Accurate Long Balls 2/4 (50%) Punches 1 Throws 4

Gordon Had 'Terrible' Second Half for England

Winger started Three Lions' win over Republic of Ireland

A Newcastle star who perhaps had contrasting fortunes for his national team over the weekend was England's Anthony Gordon. The electric wide man was granted a starting berth in Lee Carsley's side, an opportunity he'd have been delighted to have been granted after being used sparingly by former manager Gareth Southgate.

However, despite enjoying an impressive opening 45 minutes, talkSPORT's Adrian Durham believes Gordon's second half display was 'terrible'. The former Everton man was eventually hooked in the 77th minute for Eberechi Eze after certainly fading in the second period, in an encounter with the Republic of Ireland that saw the Three Lions run out comfortable 2-0 winners.

All Statistics via FotMob - as of 09/09/2024