Newcastle United’s owners Saudi Public Investment Fund (PIF) are keen to bring in some big names this summer transfer window, talkSPORT's Alex Crook has told GIVEMESPORT.

Crook believes Eddie Howe will a huge say in their summer dealings given he has steered Newcastle to the Champions League for the first time since the 2002/03 campaign.

Newcastle transfer news

Eddie Howe has achieved the unthinkable of achieving a place at Europe's top table with a team full of players out of their skin, but will now turn his attention to the market as a means of bolstering their squad.

The addition of mid-week football next term means this summer’s acquisitions will be paramount to how they cope in Europe’s top-tier competition.

90min have reported that Newcastle, alongside some other Premier League clubs, have sent scouts to monitor Bayern Munich’s Benjamin Pavard recently. The French defender would add ample experience to the Magpies seeing as in his career, he has won 11 major trophies.

RB Leipzig’s ‘generational’ talent Dominik Szoboszlai is always on Newcastle’s radar, according to Sky Sports. Adding someone of the Hungarian’s quality will boost their chances of repeating their brilliant 2022/23 season.

Keith Downie has previously told GIVEMESPORT that Howe’s Newcastle will be ‘right up there’ with those in line to sign Leicester wantaway James Maddison.

Interestingly, Crook has claimed that the Magpies boss will have a huge say in what goes on with his side this summer.

What did Alex Crook say about Newcastle and Eddie Howe?

Crook has suggested that Eddie Howe will have enough credibility behind him, thanks to leading Newcastle to an unforeseen Champions League qualification, to control his side’s transfer business.

He did also say that their owners are keen to bring in some players of very high quality.

Speaking to GIVEMESPORT, he said: “I think PIF are quite keen to bring in big names. They would like to bring in Ronaldo but that goes completely against the principles.

“I think Eddie Howe has enough credit in the bank to be allowed to do it his own way probably with the likes of Harvey Barnes, James Maddison, Scott McTominay, I think, is a big target as well. He’s a James Ward-Prowse type manager rather than a Neymar.”

How will Newcastle perform next season?

As we have learnt from Newcastle’s performances this season, you cannot foresee how a team are going to compete before a ball is kicked.

Howe’s side were just a whisker away from ending their long-term wait for silverware as they narrowly lost to Manchester United in the Carabao Cup final, and the managerial team will expect to compete across all domestic fronts again next season.

The Champions League, however, is a different kettle of fish – and seeing it’s been two decades since their last feature in the competition, Newcastle may struggle when contending with the greatest clubs in the world.

This season alone has shown that wholesale squad changes are far from necessary, but instead it’s the little tweaks here and there that will help the side to surpass expectations yet again.

If Newcastle manage to bring in some ‘big names’ like Crook has told GIVEMESPORT, Newcastle could yet again enter the season as a dark horse. Stranger things have happened.