Highlights Newcastle are expected to vote in favor of continuing with VAR in the Premier League for the 2024/25 season.

Wolves are leading push to abolish VAR due to increased injuries, disrupted celebrations, and continued errors affecting results.

If VAR hadn't been used during the 2023/24 Premier League season, the Magpies would have finished in sixth place.

With VAR's future in the Premier League uncertain, Newcastle are among the clubs expected to vote in favour of its continuation ahead of the 2024/25 campaign.

Next month, on June 6, clubs will decide whether to scrap VAR at the Premier League's annual general meeting, with Wolves spearheading the movement for change.

The West Midlands club signposted increased injuries, a negative impact on spontaneous goal celebrations, and continued errors as just a number of reasons why the technology should be abolished.

But while a 70% vote is needed to pass any changes, Newcastle are among the clubs set to vote against VAR's axing, as journalist Ben Jacobs exclusively revealed to GIVEMESPORT this week.

How VAR has affected Newcastle this season

VAR was the difference between European qualification for the Magpies

One look at the table without VAR for the 2023/24 season is enough to make Newcastle fans wince, as they would have finished sixth with qualification for the Europa Conference League ahead of Chelsea had VAR not been in use.

According to an Independent Key Match Incidents Panel, Newcastle should have earned one extra point last season, with the decision not to award a penalty at Wolves in October when Fabian Schar was fouled by Hwang Hee-Chan while the opposition were 1-0 up, paired by Chelsea's projection to finish with two fewer points, proving the difference between the Magpies qualifying for European football next term and narrowly missing out.

The table reveals that, although the two clubs would have finished on the same points tally, Newcastle's superior goal difference would have come into play. And because of Manchester United's FA Cup triumph, England were handed an extra European qualification spot, thus rewarding managerless Chelsea a lifeline ahead of the 2024/25 campaign.

Despite this, there were times that Newcastle also benefitted from VAR. Another mistake outlined was the fact Nottingham Forest weren’t awarded a spot-kick during the Toon’s 3-2 win at the City Ground in February when Taiwo Awoniyi was brought down in the box by Martin Dubravka with the scores level at the time.

Related Exclusive: How Arsenal, Chelsea and Liverpool will vote at meeting to scrap VAR How Premier League clubs will vote on the resolution to stop using Video Assistant Referee technology next season at June's AGM meeting.

What Anthony Gordon said about VAR

Star player gives ultimatum after feeling aggrieved by poor decision

On the penultimate matchday of the season, Anthony Gordon vented his anger to Sky Sports after he felt VAR made a mistake in Newcastle's season-defining 3-2 defeat to Manchester United.

The 23-year-old darted into the box, where he was caught on the Achilles by Sofyan Amrabat, who then bundled the ex-Everton forward to the ground. The challenge left a huge hole in the Englishman's sock, but to his shock, referee Rob Jones was not sent to the pitchside monitor by VAR. After the game, he said:

"I've watched the incident back, it's a clear penalty. I don't mind the referee getting it wrong on the pitch because it's a difficult decision, things happen really quickly. But I don't understand what the point of VAR is then, because it's there to correct mistakes."

Interestingly, the decision came on the same day Wolves released their statement, and when he was asked about whether he would be in support of scrapping VAR, Gordon's answer was predictable: