Highlights Newcastle have made a third bid for Marc Guehi, having had a £50 million second offer rejected last week.

Guehi has two years remaining on his contract and is expected to leave Palace this summer, with the Eagles eager to cash in while his stock is high.

Newcastle are also considering a new offer for Burnley's James Trafford, as they look for a long-term successor to Nick Pope.

Newcastle United have made a third bid for Crystal Palace defender Marc Guehi, an offer which is 'under consideration' by the South London club, according to Sky Sports reporter Keith Downie.

Guehi impressed last season at Selhurst Park, making 29 appearances for Oliver Glasner's side, whilst also excelling for England in their Euro 2024 exploits. It was reported that the Magpies' second offer of £50 million was turned down by Palace last week, with the Eagles holding out for upwards of £65 million.

A third bid has been made, with Newcastle desperate to secure their man and ensure they fend off competition from the likes of Manchester United and Liverpool for the player's signature. It's understood that Palace are deliberating whether to accept the offer, with Eddie Howe's outfit reportedly hoping a slight compromise on the £65 million asking price can be reached.

Newcastle Make Third Offer for Guehi

The centre-back is expected to leave

Developing through Chelsea's prestigious Cobham academy, Guehi enjoyed his breakthrough into senior football with two successive loan spells at Swansea City. These eye-catching seasons in the Championship prompted Palace to make their move, signing the England international in 2021 for £18 million.

The Abidjan-born man has gone on to make 111 appearances for the South Londoners, forming a formidable partnership with Joachim Andersen at the heart of the team's defence. Now, a step-up to a higher level may be on the cards for the 24-year-old, with Newcastle eager to acquire him to compete with the likes of Sven Botman and Fabian Schar.

Writing on X, Sky Sports' Downie provided an update on Guehi with regard to the state of affairs:

Downie reported last week that there was hope a deal could be struck soon, describing the talks held between Palace co-owner Steve Parish and Newcastle sporting director Paul Mitchell as 'productive'. This, combined with Palace's evident desire to cash in while the player's stock is high, does point to this consensus being close.

The figure Newcastle have proposed in their third bid has not been released, although given Downie's wording, it would appear that it's significantly in excess of £50 million and at least close to the £65 million mark.

Guehi's Premier League Statistics 2023/24 Appearances 25 Pass Accuracy 86.9% Progressive Passes Per 90 2.98 Passes into the Final Third Per 90 4 Tackles Per 90 1.24 Interceptions Per 90 0.8 Clearances Per 90 3.96 Aerial Duels Won Per 90 1.29

Newcastle Considering New Offer for Trafford

They've already had a £16m bid rejected

Alongside acquiring a centre-back to deepen their pool of options in this position, Howe is also understood to be keen on finding a long-term successor to Nick Pope this summer. Pope missed a large portion of last season with a shoulder injury, and at 32, may be heading towards the tail end of his top level career.

As a result, the Tynesiders are considering making a new offer for Burnley's James Trafford. The Toon have already had a £16 million bid for the shot-stopper turned down this summer, but are eager to try again to land the 21-year-old. Trafford lost his place in the Clarets' starting eleven last season, with Arijanet Muric displacing him in between the sticks under Vincent Kompany.

All Statistics via FBRef - as of 12/08/2024