The newly acquired Haason Reddick told New York Jets' fans what they wanted to hear during his initial media availability with the team:

I don't think people are ready for what's going to happen, It's going to be fun.

Of course, that sounds a lot like what they heard last offseason when Gotham’s resident conspiracy theorist, Aaron Rodgers, arrived. Unfortunately, that hype only lasted as long as their quarterback's Achilles.

Nevertheless, despite a lack of cap space or draft assets, New York made a rash of signings that created some buzz among Gang Green. Reddick joins OT Tyron Smith, DT Javon Kinlaw, OG John Simpson, WR Mike Williams, and backup QB Tyrod Taylor to make a difference in year two of the Rodgers takeover.

Here’s what else the former Eagle had to say at his introductory press conference.

Haason Reddick Makes Big Promises

Can the fleet of additions finally bring Jets fans happiness?

Credit: Ryan Kang/Getty Images

After the Philadelphia Eagles signed LB Bryce Huff, Reddick became a natural replacement as Philly couldn’t afford to keep him. The Jets traded a conditional 2026 draft pick that would turn into a second-rounder if the former Eagle plays 67.5% of snaps in 2024 and records 10 sacks. If he doesn’t reach those thresholds, it will be a third-round selection.

Haason Reddick NFL Ranks (Since 2020) Stat Total Rank Sacks 50.5 4th Tackles for Loss 51 T-7th Forced Fumbles 13 1st Pressures 143 7th

Over the past two seasons, Reddick tallied 27 sacks while starting in all 34 games he played in Philadelphia. The Eagles essentially swapped Reddick for Huff, who also recorded double-digit sacks in 2023, and a conditional draft pick.

Over his final five games as an Eagle, the 29-year-old Reddick failed to record a sack as Philly’s season imploded. Perhaps GM Howie Roseman sees some decline in the near future to swap him for the 25-year-old Huff. Of course, Reddick feels like he’s in his prime:

I believe I have a lot left in the tank. If I didn't, I wouldn't be here. That's pretty much that. I feel like when I don't have any more left to give, I'll retire. Until that point, I'm going to continue to try to play my best ball. As far as the Eagles go, though, it wasn't about what (is) left in the tank or anything like that. It's a business, and sometimes hard decisions have got to be made, even if you don't like them.

In fairness to Reddick, the entire Eagles' defense took a nose dive after their blistering start to the season. He certainly sounds excited about pairing with another group of young, up-and-coming defenders:

The fact that we have a bunch of young dawgs. We're gonna make it all easier for each other. So the attack, the attack, the attack style -- I'm all for it. I'm all about constantly putting QBs under duress. With the group that we have, the front that we have, we should be able to do that really often.

The Eagles also fielded some highly projected young guys like Jalen Carter, Jordan Davis, and Nolan Smith Jr. As Reddick wisely predicted, “For any goals to be hit, I have to give my expertise to help bring the young guys along.”

GIVEMESPORT Key Stat: Though the Jets tied for seventh in sacks in 2023, with 48, they didn't have anyone on the roster that recorded more than 7.5 sacks last year before the acquisition of Haason Reddick. A strong unit gets their focal point.

We’ll see if New York's additions can usher in the magical year that was promised to its fans, or if it will all fall apart in classic Jets fashion.

