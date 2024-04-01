Highlights

  • New York Jets' newcomer Haason Reddick has made big promises to fans, suggesting an exciting year is in store.
  • Several new signings, including Reddick, aim to make an impact in Aaron Rodgers' second year with the Jets.
  • Expectations are high for the former Eagle to perform well and mentor young players.

The newly acquired Haason Reddick told New York Jets' fans what they wanted to hear during his initial media availability with the team:

I don't think people are ready for what's going to happen, It's going to be fun.

Of course, that sounds a lot like what they heard last offseason when Gotham’s resident conspiracy theorist, Aaron Rodgers, arrived. Unfortunately, that hype only lasted as long as their quarterback's Achilles.

Nevertheless, despite a lack of cap space or draft assets, New York made a rash of signings that created some buzz among Gang Green. Reddick joins OT Tyron Smith, DT Javon Kinlaw, OG John Simpson, WR Mike Williams, and backup QB Tyrod Taylor to make a difference in year two of the Rodgers takeover.

Here’s what else the former Eagle had to say at his introductory press conference.

Robert Saleh pumps his fist during game against the Commanders
Related
Report: New York Jets Want to Trade Down From the 10th Pick
Several teams could be looking to trade up for a quarterback in the 2024 Draft. The New York Jets may be able to take advantage.

Haason Reddick Makes Big Promises

Can the fleet of additions finally bring Jets fans happiness?

haason reddick
Credit: Ryan Kang/Getty Images

After the Philadelphia Eagles signed LB Bryce Huff, Reddick became a natural replacement as Philly couldn’t afford to keep him. The Jets traded a conditional 2026 draft pick that would turn into a second-rounder if the former Eagle plays 67.5% of snaps in 2024 and records 10 sacks. If he doesn’t reach those thresholds, it will be a third-round selection.

Haason Reddick NFL Ranks (Since 2020)

Stat

Total

Rank

Sacks

50.5

4th

Tackles for Loss

51

T-7th

Forced Fumbles

13

1st

Pressures

143

7th

Over the past two seasons, Reddick tallied 27 sacks while starting in all 34 games he played in Philadelphia. The Eagles essentially swapped Reddick for Huff, who also recorded double-digit sacks in 2023, and a conditional draft pick.

Over his final five games as an Eagle, the 29-year-old Reddick failed to record a sack as Philly’s season imploded. Perhaps GM Howie Roseman sees some decline in the near future to swap him for the 25-year-old Huff. Of course, Reddick feels like he’s in his prime:

I believe I have a lot left in the tank. If I didn't, I wouldn't be here. That's pretty much that. I feel like when I don't have any more left to give, I'll retire. Until that point, I'm going to continue to try to play my best ball. As far as the Eagles go, though, it wasn't about what (is) left in the tank or anything like that. It's a business, and sometimes hard decisions have got to be made, even if you don't like them.

In fairness to Reddick, the entire Eagles' defense took a nose dive after their blistering start to the season. He certainly sounds excited about pairing with another group of young, up-and-coming defenders:

The fact that we have a bunch of young dawgs. We're gonna make it all easier for each other. So the attack, the attack, the attack style -- I'm all for it. I'm all about constantly putting QBs under duress. With the group that we have, the front that we have, we should be able to do that really often.

The Eagles also fielded some highly projected young guys like Jalen Carter, Jordan Davis, and Nolan Smith Jr. As Reddick wisely predicted, “For any goals to be hit, I have to give my expertise to help bring the young guys along.”

We’ll see if New York's additions can usher in the magical year that was promised to its fans, or if it will all fall apart in classic Jets fashion.

Source: New York Jets

All statistics courtesy of Pro Football Reference unless stated otherwise.

San Francisco 49ers' wide receiver Brandon Aiyuk
Related
Brandon Aiyuk 'Trying to Get What He Deserves' in Negotiations With 49ers
49ers' wide receiver Brandon Aiyuk made public statements regarding his current contract situation.