Highlights Vince McMahon's creative involvement in WWE has been heavily scaled back, giving Triple H 99.9% control over what fans see on Raw and SmackDown.

Triple H's takeover of the creative process has raised the morale of roster members and provided more in-ring focused TV shows.

The belief among wrestlers is that Triple H will be the driving force of WWE's creative direction, leading to a peaceful and exciting future for the company.

It's now being claimed that Vince McMahon’s creative involvement has been heavily scaled back, leaving Triple H with ‘99.9%’ control of what fans see on WWE Raw and SmackDown.

We all remember where we were when we first heard the news of McMahon’s retirement. It’s something that fans simply assumed would never happen, with the 78-year-old buying the company from his father in 1982 and having no intention of stepping down. Yet, in July 2022, the announcement was made that he felt that it was right to move on.

It came following weeks of reports from the Wall Street Journal which highlighted several allegations against McMahon, as the continued suggestions of sexual misconduct grew too loud to ignore. So, last summer, we looked at a post-Vince WWE for the first time in over four decades.

Latest news on Triple H

This left Paul ‘Triple H’ Levesque in the role of ‘Chief Content Officer’ and the head of the company’s creative process. By all accounts, his takeover of the on-screen presentation raised the majority of roster members’ morale and provided fans with much more in-ring focused and engaging weekly TV shows.

Of course, there will always be those who oppose the changes that were made to the product that people had gotten used to under Vince’s reign, but for six months, we got to see what Triple H’s vision for the future of WWE truly was.

However, in late-December, rumours began to swirl that Vince McMahon was planning to make his way back onto the WWE’s Board of Directors, something which was later successful. Initially, McMahon insisted that he would only return in order to facilitate a sale of the company, but it wasn’t long before he started to have his fingerprints over editions of weekly TV shows.

While he never retook full control, the former owner of WWE still had considerable influence in the goings-on in the company. In particular, fans will remember that the Raw immediately following WrestleMania 39 was considered one of the worst in the show’s history, an episode that was drastically altered by Vince very close to its start time.

RELATED: The Rock could 'screw people over' with future WWE plans

Is Vince McMahon running WWE Creative again?

Though, it doesn’t appear as if Vince will continue to take creative adjustments over the coming weeks, as PWInsider is reporting that Triple H has been ‘knighted’ as the driving force of WWE’s creative direction, with ‘99.9%’ of the decisions being made by Levesque instead of his father-in-law.

“There’s been a belief among wrestlers and people in the company that Paul Levesque has pretty much been knighted by Endeavor, and he’s gonna be the one driving 99.9% of the creative going forwards, not Vince McMahon.”

It’s noted in the report that backstage morale in WWE is currently ‘through the roof’ as a result of Triple H leading creative again. In fact, it’s said that the feeling among the roster is ‘very peaceful’ with stars ‘excited’ for the future and even giving each other ideas for what they could do.

Real Name Paul Levesque Ring Name Triple H Date of Birth July 27, 1969 (age 54) Current WWE Role Chief Content Officer & Head of Creative Trained By Killer Kowalski Debut 1992 Retired 2022 Titles Won 9x WWE Championship, 5x World Heavyweight Championship, 5x Intercontinental Championship, 2x European Championship, 1x WWE Tag Team Championship, 2x World Tag Team Championship, 2002 & 2016 Royal Rumble match winner, 1997 King of the Ring tournament winner & 2019 class WWE Hall of Fame inductee (with DX)

This is something which confirms the belief of many viewers who were watching the last few episodes of Raw and SmackDown. Fans noticed the sudden re-emergence of talent such as Tegan Nox, Johnny Gargano and Tomasso Ciampa on the main roster, as well as a heavy focus on in-ring work as aspects which wouldn’t usually be seen under a Vince-ran show.

A lot of fans will treat this as good news, particularly as having one appointed head of creative means there is less likely to be a clash of ideas and plans changing at the last minute. Hopefully, this means that storylines will flow from week to week, with fewer shows being rewritten and changed hours from going on air.

As always, should anything change regarding Vince McMahon’s involvement in WWE’s creative process, GIVEMESPORT will keep you informed.