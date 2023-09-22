Highlights After a promising previous season, Manchester United's momentum seems to have faltered, with only two wins in their first five Premier League games and a loss against Bayern Munich in the Champions League.

Public falling outs with players like Jadon Sancho and off-field issues have created a tense atmosphere within the club, with reports of players growing weary of Erik ten Hag's criticism and potential favoritism.

Despite the leaks and poor form, Ten Hag remains defiant and emphasizes the importance of staying united and fighting together as a team.

Last season, it looked as if Manchester United had taken real steps forward. Indeed, under the stewardship of Erik ten Hag, they finished inside the top four and won the Carabao Cup. For the first time in a while, it seems as though the Red Devils had a manager who had the metal to last it out at Old Trafford – after all, he happily dropped Cristiano Ronaldo from his plans, letting the club legend leave before Christmas.

This term, however, it feels as though that momentum has faltered, and what was built is beginning to crumble already. After just five Premier League games, Man Utd have only two wins – losing the other three. In that time, they've conceded ten goals, while they also shipped four against Bayern Munich in their Champions League opener this week.

Man United players in turmoil

A public falling out with Jadon Sancho – who has been banished from first-team training – as well as off-field issues with Brazilian winger Antony, and the ongoing situation with Mason Greenwood, has kept some very dark clouds hanging over the English club for some time now. While there were also reports this week of lingering anger over how David de Gea was treated amid his summer exit. Of course, Ten Hag can't be entirely blamed for everything referenced there, but the Sancho situation specifically suggests that he might not know how to best keep his entire squad onboard and all pulling in the same direction.

Adding to this, a new report from the Manchester Evening News has suggested that a number of Manchester United players are "starting to grow weary of Erik ten Hag's criticism as they struggle to arrest their dismal form". More details from the article suggest that tensions are growing high, with favouritism a potential issue in the dressing room:

"Dressing room sources have told the Manchester Evening News that some players believe Ten Hag has favourites in the squad who he is unprepared to single out for criticism, while they feel others are routinely rounded on by the United manager. "Although Ten Hag has avoided publicly naming players who have erred, he has often highlighted the players' failure to "follow the rules" after defeats. "Certain United players also feel they have been put in an invidious position to carry out Ten Hag's tactical instructions as there is a feeling in the squad that his approach has been compromised by the indefinite absence of Antony."

Erik ten Hag addresses the Man United leaks

It's suggested that Mason Mount could end up as one of the players who is shunted out onto the left wing to help fill the void left by Antony, despite the fact that he was signed to primarily play as a central midfielder. It remains to be seen how delighted the £60m former Chelsea ace will feel about that...

Results this season Man United 1-0 Wolves Win Tottenham 2-0 Man United Loss Man United 3-2 Nottingham Forest Win Arsenal 3-1 Man United Loss Brighton 3-1 Man United Loss Bayern Munich 4-3 Man United Loss

As things stand, the Red Devils have just six points from their opening five league games and sit 13th in the table as a consequence. It's been a poor start and you can understand why some of the players would be unhappy. However, it's not a good look that negative information is being leaked from within.

Speaking ahead of the club's next game, Ten Hag seemed fairly defiant when addressing the situation, saying: "I don't know if it's a leak but I know opinion, I know my players. Everyone can make suggestions, we are okay with it." He added: "This is my second year and I know it's not always going up. You will have your gaps [in form]. And you get stronger from it as long as you stay together. And that's what we are doing. The dressing room, staff, coaches, medical, everyone is united – and at [Man] United, you fight."