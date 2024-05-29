Highlights AI predicts the future of the Ballon d'Or awards, with Messi winning one more at age 39.

Artificial Intelligence (AI) has predicted who the next 15 Ballon d’Or recipients will be. For the last decade and a half, Lionel Messi and Cristiano Ronaldo have battled it out between themselves, with the former picking up a record-extending eighth gong in October 2023.

With the pair no longer plying their trade in Europe, it opens the floor for the up-and-coming hotshots to stake a claim at becoming football’s leading figure. Erling Haaland, Kylian Mbappe, and Jude Bellingham are among the names that are being flirted with.

That, of course, fails to factor in any players that are yet to be unearthed. If you think about how unknown Belmingham was five years ago; and, now, he's a leading figure in football. A lot can change within a year, let alone across a 15-year period. X (formerly Twitter) user Football Archive, per Daily Mail, asked AI to predict the next 15 winners of the Ballon d'Or all the way until 2038 – and there are some unbelievably rogue shouts.

Next 15 Ballon D'or Winners - Predicted by AI Year Player 2024 Jude Bellingham 2025 Kylian Mbappe 2026 Lionel Messi 2027 Phil Foden 2028 Gavi 2029 Erling Haaland 2030 Vinicius Jr 2031 Evan Ferguson 2032 Florian Wirtz 2033 Jamal Musiala 2034 Kylian Mbappe 2035 Evan Ferguson 2036 Lamine Yamal 2037 Lamine Yamal 2038 Arda Guler

Lionel Messi to Win Aged 39

His ninth – and final – prize

Close

After becoming a perennial winner in his 20s and 30s, Messi is predicted to pick up his ninth – and final – Ballon d’Or in 2026, aged 39. In fairness, the Argentine will play a part in what will be his final World Cup campaign in that summer - so there is every chance that history repeats itself.

Sir Stanley Matthews, aged 41, became the oldest winner of the coveted individual award back in 1956, while Messi’s latest addition happened when he was 36. AI’s prediction, however, means that he will have to wait another few years to add to his brazen collection.

Between now and then, however, two Real Madrid stars in Bellingham – in 2024 – and Mbappe – in 2025 – are predicted to pick up their first Ballon d’Ors, respectively, which may represent a changing of the guard.

Bellingham, one of the best footballers in the world, is enjoying a season to remember during his inaugural term with Los Blancos and is, alongside his colleague Vinicius Jr, at the summit of the 2024 Ballon d'Or Power Rankings for the sought-after award.

Evan Ferguson Becomes Two-Time Winner

The same number as Mbappe

Close

While Evan Ferguson is, quite obviously, a brilliant talent, having piqued the interest of Manchester United and Liverpool thanks to his mature nature in front of goal and overall output, the Irishman winning two Ballon d’Or trophies (the same number as Mbappe) is quite the prediction.

In 2031 is when AI have calculated the now 19-year-old, one of the best young players in the English top flight, will pick up his first Ballon d’Or – and by that time, you’d assume he would have moved on from Brighton & Hove Albion and be playing for a club of a bigger stature.

Mbappe is the first name to appear twice on the list, with the talismanic Frenchman expected to pick up his first gong in 2025. While you may expect that would be the first of many, his second – and final – comes nine years later, with him aged 35.

Even Lamine Yamal, who’s currently just 16 years of age, is predicted to win two on the trot in 2036 and 2037. It’s not out of the question, of course, given the promise the Barcelona ace, one of the many wonderkids showing out at Euro 2024, has shown at such a young age.

Haaland, Vinicius and Foden Win Just Once

Wirtz and Musiala win back to back

Close

While Ferguson is poised to add two Ballon d'Or's to his name in the next 15 years, the likes of Vinicius and current Manchester City duo Haaland and Phil Foden are expected to pick it up just once each, which may come as a surprise, given their status among fans and fellow professionals in this day and age.

Vinicius, the current Real Madrid superstar, seemingly has the world at his feet and could go on to become one of the beautiful game’s most decorated ever should he remain in the Spanish capital. According to AI, however, he will only be victorious once on an international front (2030).

The year before, 2029, is when Haaland is predicted to pick up his one and only prize. At that point, he’ll be in his pomp, aged 28, and most likely, still scoring goals like they’re going out of fashion.

GIVEMESPORT Key Statistic: Haaland holds the record for the most goals scored in a singular Premier League campaign – 36.

Foden, the 2023/24 Premier League Player of the Season, too, is expected to top the poll on only one occasion across his already trophy-ladened career. Already a six-time league champion with Manchester City, Stockport-born Foden is the predicted winner of the 2027 Ballon d'Or.

Bayer Leverkusen's Florian Wirtz, currently 21, is expected to come up trumps in 2032, while his compatriot, Jamal Musiala, who finished second behind Bellingham for the Kopa Trophy in 2023, claims this prize the year after in 2033, according to AI data.