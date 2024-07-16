Highlights After stepping down as England manager, Gareth Southgate could be a strong candidate for top Premier League clubs in the future.

International opportunities may also be on the horizon for Southgate due to his success with the England national team.

An alternative option for Southgate may be a move to punditry, with an offer already on the table from one broadcaster.

After guiding England to the Euro 2024 final, but losing to Spain, Gareth Southgate has decided to step down from his role as manager. The Englishman had been at the helm since 2016 and will now leave as one of his nation's finest-ever head coaches.

After 102 games in charge, two European finals and one World Cup semi-final, there will be big boots to fill for whoever comes in. Announcing his exit, he said: "As a proud Englishman, it has been the honour of my life to play for England and to manage England. It has meant everything to me, and I have given it my all. But it’s time for change, and for a new chapter. Sunday’s final in Berlin against Spain was my final game as England manager."

And while much of the focus will now be on who will replace the 53-year-old, what of Southgate? While there have been plenty of doubters, he has still done brilliantly to turn a perpetually underperforming national team, into regular international trophy challengers. With that in mind, over the coming years, it's likely that he'll be linked with some big jobs within the world of football.

As such, here are some possible options that could arise for Southgate in the future.

In some sections of the internet, Newcastle are now odds-on favourites to land Southgate. This could be a case of the media putting 2+2 together but makes some sense with Eddie Howe heavily linked with the England job and reportedly 'open' to the move.

At one stage earlier on in the summer, it looked as though there was a very big chance Southgate may even be the next Manchester United. With the coach still committed to England, however, the Red Devils opted to hand Erik ten Hag a new contract.

Even so, it was widely publicised that INEOS and Sir Jim Ratcfille were big fans of Southgate, so this could be a job offer which pops up again in the future. They might not be the only Premier League club keeping tabs on the 53-year-old either. After all, finance expert Dr Rob Wilson told The Mirror recently:

"Reaching a second consecutive European Championship final will certainly have put Southgate in the shop window for a potential Premier League job."

With things being so unstable at Chelsea since the arrival of Todd Boehly and co, the Blues could potentially be looking for a new head coach before long. With Thomas Tuchel, Graham Potter and Mauricio Pochettino all struggling at Stamford Bridge, there's no guarantee the unproven Enzo Maresca will do any better. As such, if a mid-season sacking does happen, Southgate could be one of the more attractive managers available on the market.

As a former club captain, the Englishman will always have strong ties to Crystal Palace. Oliver Glasner has made a fine start to life as coach in South London, so it's not likely that this job will be free any time soon, but it could be an option to revisit in the future. Similarly, Middlesbrough could also be a nostalgic possibility, with the Championship club surely open to one day bringing back a manager of this pedigree.

International Options

USA, Portugal

Having proven that he can take England deep into numerous international tournaments, it seems likely that some national teams will consider Southgate as an option when they have a vacancy to fill. The USMNT are currently on the lookout for a new boss, having just sacked Gregg Berhalter. It's been reported Jurgen Klopp could be a potential target for the USA but perhaps Southgate would be a more realistic option.

Top European nations would have also taken notice of Southgate's achievements. Portgual, for instance, were happy enough to hand Roberto Martinez the reins after he largely underwhelmed with Belgium, but took them to the 2018 World Cup semis. Seeing as his first major tournament with Cristiano Ronaldo and co was a major disappointment, his job could be at risk before long. Southgate has certainly done more for England than Martinez has done with Belgium or Portugal, so this would, in theory, be an upgrade.

European Club Job

Ajax, Bayern Munich, Nice

A few major European teams have been on the hunt for managers of late, and their searches suggest a man like Southgate would not necessarily be out of the equation. At Ajax, for instance, the Dutch team were heavily linked with Graham Potter – who is actually an option to take over the Three Lions.

Elsewhere, Bayern Munich seemed to be linked with just about every coach on the planet before finally handing Vincent Kompany the role. The former Burnley boss will have to overcome many doubters if he is to succeed in Germany.

Crucially, though, he can speak German and English. Bayern sporting director Max Eberl has claimed that the man on the sidelines should not necessarily speak German, but definitely English – which ruled out Zinedine Zidane but could leave Southgate as an option somewhere down the line.

Elsewhere, if Ratcliffe really is a big fan of Southgate but Ten Hag stays in charge of Man United, then perhaps INEOS could offer him the Nice job. This would be a great opportunity for Southgate to get back into domestic coaching away from the intense scrutiny of English media.

Other

ITV Punditry

Of course, Southgate may not want to return to management – at least not in the near future – but that doesn't mean he won't have some interesting alternative options from within the world of football. Most notably, he has already been linked with a big gig within punditry. Indeed, per the Daily Mail, ITV want Southgate to join their ranks as a pundit.

The 53-year-old is 'held in high esteem at the broadcaster' and a job offer is apparently already on the table.

There may also be other non-coaching roles within football he could consider, such as positions within the FA. After all, he was previously their head of elite development.