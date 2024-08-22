The footballing world was rocked by the news that former Tottenham Hotspur and Newcastle United midfielder Jermaine Jenas has been sacked by the BBC. The 41-year-old has been a feature on much of the broadcaster's football programming, as well as being the co-host of 'The One Show.'

Jenas was hotly tipped to be the man to eventually replace Gary Lineker as the leading man of the legendary 'Match of the Day.' However, with the news that the ex-England international was terminated from his contract and is not expected to appear on the BBC again, there has now been a new favourite to take over from the former Leicester City striker when the time comes for him to hang up his boots.

Mark Chapman the New Favourite For MOTD

Chapman currently hosts MOTD 2 on Sunday nights

According to the most recent figures from BettingExpert, it appears as though Mark Chapman is the current front-runner to replace Lineker from his role, with it being claimed he has as much as a 33% chance of doing so. Chapman has been the host of Match of The Day's Sunday show, Match of the Day 2, since 2013 and has also featured prominently on their international tournament coverage in recent years.

GIVEMESPORT Key Statistic: Gary Lineker is currently the highest paid presenter at the BBC, earning £1.35m-per-year.

Gabby Logan is also tipped to be one of the stronger candidates, with the former ITV star believed to have 25% chance of landing the role. The highest ranked former footballer is national sweetheart Micah Richards, who is tied for third with presenter and reporter Kelly Somers.

Former Lionness Alex Scott has been given a 12.5% chance of becoming the face of the show, while Channel 5 news anchor Dan Walker stands a 10% chance. Finally, former goal machines Alan Shearer and Dion Dublin have been given miniscule chances of taking the hotseat.

Jenas Releases Statement Following Sacking

The ex-midfielder is unhappy with the BBC's decision

In the hours following the news surrounding Jenas, it was confirmed that the reason for his sacking was down to inappropriate and unsolicited text messages the father of four had sent to a female employee of The One Show, the weekday evening programme that Jenas co-hosted alongside Alex Jones.

It has been alleged that a complaint was made following the messages, leading to an investigation which eventually saw Jenas released from his contract that was believed to be worth in the region of £190,000-per-year. At the time of the announcement, the pundit was live on the air with talkSPORT, but has since put out a statement defending himself and claiming that he has got lawyers helping to clear his name. Via spokesperson, Jenas said:

"Right now I can’t talk about it. I can tell you I’m not happy - there are two sides to every story - and I’m going to be speaking with my lawyers on the issue."

Jenas had spoken previously about wanting to take over from Lineker as host of Match of the Day when it was time for a change, with the former Leicester City striker even giving his blessing to such a decision.