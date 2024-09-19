Key Takeaways NFL already saw historic QB benching with Carolina's Bryce Young.

More NFL quarterbacks already on hot seat after two games.

Some teams might be lining up to select QB in 2025 NFL Draft.

The NFL got its first dose of major quarterback benching news just two weeks into the 2024 regular season when Carolina Panthers head coach 2023 No. 1 overall pick Bryce Young in favor of veteran Andy Dalton after an 0-2 start.

It was a historic move in terms of NFL quarterbacks as the earliest a quarterback selected No. 1 overall has been benched in their career since the modern draft era began in 1967.

One thing that's certain is Young won't be the last quarterback to get the hook this year.

Here’s a look at six more NFL quarterbacks we think will be benched by the time November rolls around, and in the order we think they’ll have an assistant coach at their locker telling them the head coach needs a few words in private.

1 Will Levis - Tennessee Titans

The Titans will likely be looking for another QB in the 2025 NFL Draft.

This is the no-brainer of the bunch. If you saw Tennessee Titans head coach Brian Callahan’s reaction to a boneheaded turnover by quarterback Will Levis in a Week 2 loss to the New York Jets you know Levis’ time as the quarterback for the Titans could be coming to an end really soon.

Even in what seems like it will be a down year for NFL passers, Levis is averaging a paltry 159.5 passing yards per game with two touchdowns and five turnovers — three interceptions and two fumbles. November? Levis might not even make it out of September.

This seems like a team primed to select a quarterback in the first round of the 2025 NFL Draft .

2 Deshaun Watson - Cleveland Browns

More misconduct allegations and poor on-field play could signal the end in Cleveland.

The collective 'ick' we’ve all felt since the Cleveland Browns traded for Deshaun Watson and signed him to the largest full-guaranteed contract in NFL history in 2022 — 5 years and $230 million — has only continued to grow. Watson seemed like one of the NFL’s two or three worst quarterbacks in a Week 1 loss to the Dallas Cowboys and wasn’t much better in a Week 2 win over the Jacksonville Jaguars .

Deshaun Watson's Stats With The Cleveland Browns Year Completion % Passing Yards TD-INT Rushing Yards Rushing TDs 2022 58.2 1102 7-5 175 1 2023 61.4 1115 7-4 142 1 2024* 58.2 355 1-2 59 1

*Stats through two games.

With more allegations of sexual misconduct coming to light in recent weeks, the Browns might have their hand forced when it comes to whether or not Watson is their quarterback moving forward. He's already served an 11-game suspension for similar accusations in 2022.

Too bad the Browns still don’t have Joe Flacco . Or Baker Mayfield . Or even Jacoby Brissett .

3 Daniel Jones - New York Giants

Jones signed four-year, $160 million extension in March 2023.

The New York Giants aren’t the worst team in the NFL. That’s the Carolina Panthers . But they’re probably the second-worst. And that’s in large part because of Daniel Jones , who is only in the second season of a 4-year, $160 million contract he signed in March 2023.

GIVEMESPORT Key Stat: Since signing his contract extension, Jones has thrown just one more touchdown pass (4) more than pick-6s.

The Giants have an easy schedule. They don’t play any of the four teams who appeared in last season’s conference championship games, and it's still hard to look at their schedule and find more than three or four chances to win.

4 Jacoby Brissett - New England Patriots

First-round pick Drake Maye is waiting in the wings.

This is easily the cruelest cut of the bunch. The New England Patriots split their first two games and should probably be 2-0 in large part because of Jacoby Brissett’s skill as a game manager. Here’s the thing … a fanbase with six Super Bowl wins in the last 25 years doesn’t want a game manager.

Patriots fans want someone who can take the lid off the offense and rookie Drake Maye and his big arm and freakish athletic skills won't go unused for long.

Head coach Jerod Mayo recently said that the plan is for Maye is to let him develop and get roughly 30% of first-team reps in practice, per ESPN.

It's not a secret, we have a quarterback in the wings that needs to continue to develop. Normally, the starter gets, let's say, 95% of the reps. This is a little bit different. I guess the struggle is, 'How do you get your starting quarterback prepared for the game and also continue to develop the guy in the background, which is Drake?' And so it is like a 70-30 split.

The No. 3 overall pick in the 2024 NFL Draft rushed for 1,097 yards and 16 touchdowns over his last two seasons at North Carolina.

With the way rookie QBs have struggled early this season , perhaps this time on the bench will do Maye some good when he finally does get named the starter.

5 Bo Nix - Denver Broncos

Nix's early struggles could mean bigger issues.

Denver Broncos head coach Sean Payton went almost 20 years with the New Orleans Saints without having to think about benching his starting quarterback because he had Drew Brees .

What we saw in 2023 from Payton in his first year as Broncos head coach was that time had not diminished his ability to give a quarterback the hook and his open disdain for Russell Wilson and the drama around his benching came to define last season.

GIVEMESPORT Key Stat: When Bo Nix started at quarterback for the Denver Broncos in Week 1 against the Seattle Seahawks, he became the first rookie starting quarterback for the Broncos since Pro Football Hall of Famer John Elway in 1983.

First-round pick and rookie starter Bo Nix hasn’t looked like an NFL quarterback through the first two games, and the Broncos have a defense that is keeping them in games. How long Payton puts up with a quarterback who doesn’t throw touchdown passes and throws a lot of interceptions — Nix has already thrown four picks — remains to be seen. He doesn’t seem like someone who has a lot of patience.

6 Justin Fields - Pittsburgh Steelers

Pittsburgh might go back-and-forth between starters depending on matchups.

This speaks more to the practical nature of Pittsburgh Steelers head coach Mike Tomlin than anything else. If all things are equal between current starter Justin Fields and the Steelers’ other quarterback, Russell Wilson , then there’s going to be a matchup that favors Wilson more at some point in the future.

For now, we know Fields is starting Week 3, but if the Steelers keep winning, then Fields' time on the field may increase. Tomlin's latest comments regarding his QB situation were non-committal towards turning back to Wilson when he's healthy.

As I sit here today, Russ is not scheduled to be a full participant in practice, and so we’re readying a plan that features Justin and his readiness … We’re readying ourselves around Justin. We’ll stay in that mindset until something happens. Hypotheticals are a waste of time.

With the Steelers almost assuredly going to be in playoff contention regardless of who the quarterback is, Fields will have to sit at some point — he’s not good enough to be the de facto starter.