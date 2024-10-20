Key Takeaways Darron Gibson was once seen as the successor to Paul Scholes at Manchester United.

Gibson's career faltered due to injuries after leaving the club, as he failed to reach his potential.

Roy Keane was enlisted to support the midfielder, but even his words of wisdom were unable to help.

Throughout the years, Manchester United have been blessed with hosting some of the greatest midfielders the game has ever seen. Whether it was Bobby Charlton and Nobby Stiles from the Busby Babes era, the original 'Captain Marvel' in Bryan Robson, or the likes of Roy Keane and Paul Ince during Sir Alex Ferguson's years of dominance, the Old Trafford engine room has always been filled with talent.

One man the Red Devils have struggled to replace, though, is Paul Scholes. The playmaker evolved into one of the best midfield generals the English game has ever seen and earned the nickname 'sat nav' from his teammates due to his ability to ensure a pass, no matter the distance, reached its intended destination with precision.

For years, United have tried and failed to replicate the midfield icon. While Kobbie Mainoo is the latest young star to be given such a challenge, the honour once fell to Darron Gibson. The Irishman shared many similar qualities to Scholes, including his innate ability to score at will from distance. However, Gibson's career did not unfold as he would have hoped, despite the backing of one of the greatest managers in football history.

Darron Gibson's Manchester United Career

The midfielder was tipped for big things

Gibson made his senior debut in 2005, coming on as a late substitute during United's 4-1 Carling Cup victory at home to Barnet. He had to wait until 2008 to feature for the club again, as he was sent on loan to United’s affiliate club, Royal Antwerp, in 2006 and then to Wolves in 2007.

Upon his return, Gibson played a key role in the Red Devils' 2009 Carling Cup victory, featuring in all six rounds and making five starts, including the final at Wembley against Tottenham. Fleeting appearances in the Champions League and FA Cup followed, but it wasn't until the final game of the Premier League season that the young Irishman made a name for himself, scoring a Goal of the Season contender in his first league start, securing a 1-0 victory over Hull City.

From that point on, Gibson was a fully-fledged member of the Old Trafford first-team and began to feature more regularly. His biggest moment came in Europe, where the midfielder scored from distance in a Champions League quarter-final tie against Bayern Munich.

Although United were knocked out on away goals that night, Gibson’s display was enough to impress his manager, with Ferguson being quoted by the Guardian as saying in the aftermath:

"It is the kind of contribution we used to get from Paul Scholes. He used to get me 12 to 14 goals from midfield all the time and we haven't had a player like that in a while."

GIVEMESPORT Key Statistic: Darron Gibson scored 10 goals and provided eight assists in 60 games for Manchester United.

High praise indeed, but perhaps a little premature. Injuries soon began to plague Gibson, and after making just one Premier League appearance during the 2011/12 season, he was sold to Everton in January in an attempt to revitalise his career. The midfielder himself felt it was time for a change, but his next steps would not see him reach the ceiling many believed he could.

Gibson's Struggles After Leaving United

The midfielder retired after several health scares

After joining Everton in 2012, Gibson initially impressed, becoming a key midfielder under David Moyes and scoring his first goal a few games into his Goodison Park career against Manchester City. His passing ability and composure were valuable, but recurring injuries limited his game time. Over five seasons, he made 69 appearances, struggling to maintain consistent form due to fitness issues. In 2017, Gibson moved to Sunderland, but injuries and off-field issues—including a drink-driving incident and footage of him arguing with a fan, which appeared on the Netflix show 'Sunderland 'Til I Die' - disrupted his time there. Brief spells at Wigan Athletic and Salford City followed before he left professional football.

Internationally, Gibson earned 26 caps for the Republic of Ireland between 2007 and 2016. He was part of the Euro 2012 squad, but injuries and struggles away from international camps meant he made far fewer appearances than many had tipped him to make. Former Ireland manager Martin O'Neill even enlisted the help of Roy Keane to try to get his career back on track, but the former United captain's words were unable to have the desired impact.

Since his retirement, Gibson has spoken candidly about his struggles with alcohol and mental health. He told The Times that he was forced to play the last game of his career while suffering from COVID-19 due to a lack of understanding about the possibility of contracting the disease more than once. He also admitted that an addiction to sleeping pills led to a life-threatening seizure. Since then, the former midfielder has focused on being the best husband and father for his family and has remained sober.

