Rangers' propsective new owners, 49ers Enterprises, are 'dreaming' of a Steven Gerrard return to Ibrox, according to Pete O'Rourke of Football Insider.

'Once a Ranger, always a Ranger' was the message from Gerrard when he bid farewell to the Gers in November 2021 to take the Aston Villa job. He was a huge success with the Light Blues, steering them to their first Scottish Premiership title in a decade in his third season, doing so unbeaten.

Gerrard is out of management after leaving Saudi Pro League club Al-Ettifaq in January, paving the way for Rangers to make their move for the Liverpool legend. The club are going to 'take their time' over finding a permanent Philippe Clement replacement, with ex-captain Barry Ferguson taking over on an interim basis.

Rangers' Prospective Owners Want Steven Gerrard

The 49ers' potential takeover is still in its early stages