There have been many footballers that have tried to follow in the footsteps of the Brazilian Ronaldo – a man considered to be one of the greatest players of all time thanks to his relenting pursuit of goalscoring and ability to weave in and out of players with ease.

More recently, Neymar and Vinicius Jr have been tasked with becoming their nation’s talismanic figure in an era where silverware – or an evident lack thereof – has been clouded people’s judgement of a once-dominant Selecao, who have won the highest number of World Cup titles (five).

3:23 Related Brazil's 20 Greatest Ever Footballers (Ranked) Ronaldo, Pele, Ronaldinho, Neymar and Kaka all feature as the greatest Brazilian players ever are ranked.

The original footballer who was labelled as the ‘next in line’ was former Inter Milan and Flamengo talent Adriano, whose twilight period of his career dwindled into obscurity and pain after failing to hit the heights expected of him in the infancy of his heyday.

Rio de Janeiro-born Adriano – who was regarded as the heir to R9’s throne after emerging at the turn of the millennium – amassed 48 appearances for the Brazilian national team and enjoyed an illustrious career before it all ended abruptly – with alcohol at the epicentre of his well-documented decline.

Adriano Opens Up on his Alcoholism

‘I'm fine like this, in frantic waste. I enjoy this stigma'

Close

Writing in the Players’ Tribune, in a heartfelt piece called 'A Letter to My Favela', the now-42-year-old relived the ups and downs of his 379-game career for club and country and, more importantly, how alcohol now holds an important place in his day-to-day life.

On a seemingly straight road to superstardom after switching from Flamengo for Inter Milan in August 2001, the former centre forward opened up on his struggles with alcoholism and labelled himself as “football’s biggest waste”.

"Do you know what it feels like to be a promise? I know. Including an unfulfilled promise. Football’s biggest waste: Me. I like that word, waste. Not only because of how it sounds, but because I’m obsessed with wasting my life. I'm fine like this, in frantic waste. I enjoy this stigma."

Suggesting that he doesn’t indulge in drug-taking or anything of a criminal nature, Adriano did go into detail about his alcohol troubles: “I don’t do drugs, as they try to prove. I’m not into crime, but, of course, I could have been. I don’t like clubbing. I always go to the same place in my neighbourhood, the Naná’s kiosk,” the former AS Roma and Sao Paulo phenom said. “If you want to meet me, stop by. I drink every other day, yes. (And the other days, too.)”

Related 10 Players with the Most Wasted Potential in Football History [Ranked] Freddy Adu, Jack Wilshere and Mario Balotelli all feature among the 10 players with the most wasted potential in football history.

The glittering Brazilian – who plundered 74 strikes and a further 28 assists across his 177-game San Siro spell – continued: "I don’t like giving explanations to others. But here’s one. I drink because it’s not easy to be a promise that remains in debt. And it gets even worse at my age.

"A lot of people didn’t understand why I abandoned the glory of the stadiums to sit in my old neighbourhood, drinking to oblivion. Because at some point I wanted to, and it’s the kind of decision that’s difficult to go back on."

In his own words, he abandoned “the glory of the stadiums” to sit in his old neighbourhood “drinking to oblivion”. The story of Adriano is, no doubt, a sad one – a career with so much promise that was marred by pressure, heartbreak and an affinity to alcohol after the loss of his beloved father.

Adriano's Career Statistics - Club and Country Club/Country Games Goals Assists Yellow/Red Cards Inter Milan 177 74 28 6/1 Brazil 48 27 5 5/0 Flamengo 48 24 6 4/0 Parma 45 26 5 0/0 Sao Paulo 28 17 2 6/1 Fiorentina 15 6 1 2/0 Roma 8 0 0 0/0 Corinthians 7 2 0 1/0 Athletico Paranaense 3 1 0 0/0

The Effect of His Father’s Passing

Inter Milan legend Javier Zanetti claimed he was never the same

Close

Once upon a time, Adriano was one of the hottest properties in world football, pulling up trees thanks to his skill-ladened tool kit, sheer pace and deceptive strength – all aspects that carved him into the enigma of a footballing superstar.

Furthermore, it’s hard to dislodge his pack-a-punch left foot – further famed by the popular Pro Evolution Soccer video game, which made him a household name across all corners of the globe – from memory, given the array of troubles it caused goalkeepers.

GIVEMESPORT Key Statistic: Adriano once finished sixth in the 2004 Ballon d’Or rankings.

The death of his father, named Almir Leite Ribeiro, was a key reason behind his depressive state – one that spiraled so far out of control that it prevented him from getting his once-promising career back on track.

Even Inter Milan legend Javier Zanetti – commonly regarded as one of the best Serie A players of all time – suggested that allowing Adriano to derail his talent on the back of the sad news of his father’s passing was the ‘biggest failure’ of his career.

Zanetti was in the room with his ex-teammate when the latter received the call that his father had passed. Screaming in confusion at the unexpected news, Adriano was never the same, according to the legendary Argentine defender.

All statistics per Transfermarkt - correct as of 13/11/24