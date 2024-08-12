Highlights Team Canada's high hopes for Olympic glory in Paris were crushed by France in the quarter-finals.

Jamal Murray's underwhelming performance in the Olympics will fuel his redemption quest with the Nuggets.

Despite Murray's struggles, there is optimism for a bounce-back season with Denver after his disappointing showing on the international stage.

Team Canada were touted to be one of the leading medal contenders at the Paris 2024 Olympic Games , but their run came to an abrupt ending when they were eliminated in the quarter-final stages by the host nation, France.

A team stacked with NBA talent wasn’t expected to have such a short run, but players across the roster struggled from the jump, though perhaps nobody more so than Jamal Murray , who league insider Mark Medina believes will be motivated to have his ‘redemption story’ next season with the Denver Nuggets .

Quarter-Final Crumble

Quest for first Olympic medal since 1936 continues

This was supposed to be the year that Canada returned to the Olympic podium, having not done so since the 1936 Berlin Olympic Games.

With the 2024 Olympics marking the first men’s 5x5 basketball appearance in 24 years, Team Canada, who boasted a roster of 10 NBA names including league MVP runner-up Shai Gilgeous-Alexander , RJ Barrett , Dillon Brooks and Jamal Murray, among others, there was an expectation that they could build upon the bronze medal that they had won at the 2023 FIBA World Cup just a summer prior.

After having looked dominant in the group stages, winning all three of their contests, joining Germany and Team USA Olympics as the only other nations to have gone through the group stages undefeated, they were drawn against the host nation France in the quarter-finals.

Team Canada vs. Team France - Olympic Games Quarter-Final France Category Canada 82 PTS 73 37 REB 36 19 AST 14 7 STL 8 4 BLK 3 41.7 FG% 37.9 32.1 3P% 23.8

There, they stumbled at the first real hurdle, facing a France team that also had some strong NBA representation – albeit not as much as Canada – led by Victor Wembanyama , Rudy Gobert and veteran Evan Fournier , though in their particular contest, the Minnesota Timberwolves star and reigning Defensive Player of the Year would feature for just under four minutes before being benched.

It appeared that only Shai Gilgeous-Alexander and RJ Barrett were ready for the challenge against the host nation at the Bercy Arena, dropping 27 points and 16 points respectively, while the rest of the roster were virtually ineffective on offense, with the rest of the starting five comprised of Brooks, Luguentz Dort , and Dwight Powell combining for a mere 14 points.

The bench unit were unable to help either, combining for just 16 points, being outscored by France’s Isaia Cordinier (20 points) and Guerschon Yabusele (22 points), and unable to overcome an early 23-10 deficit in the first quarter by shooting just 37.9 percent from the field and 5-for-21 from three-point distance, their Olympic medal dream was all but over.

Murray Will Use Canada Struggles As ‘Source of Motivation’

Medina was left feeling confused and conflicted over Murray’s performances at the Olympics, in particular, because his level of play was nothing like he has seen from him over the last few years with the Nuggets, even going as far to make the case that the 27-year-old should have had the talent to be able to have overcome his shortfalls much earlier on in the tournament.

“Knowing how resilient and skilled Jamal Murray is, I would think he can use this as a redemption story, source of motivation, but none of this makes sense to me. People will say that maybe he wasn't fully healthy. He hadn't played for the national team since 2015 in the Pan American Games. He missed a lot of the pre-tournament practices, so he didn't have that continuity - that's all fair and chemistry is a real thing in the Olympics, but it's Jamal Murray. This is a player that we've talked about ever since the Nuggets won a championship that was underrated, should have been making an All-Star team, in line for a max deal. He should have the talent to be able to overcome all this, so I just don't get it.”

Murray Didn’t Impact the Game Anywhere

Medina further argued that there are no excuses for Murray’s performances, and that what he lacked in scoring, he should have made up for in other areas of his game that he has that could contribute to winning basketball.

Alas, none of this was on display, so the journalist touts Murray to use this as motivation for the 2024-25 NBA campaign, with the hope that he bounces back to his old self.

“The numbers speak for themselves, but none of it flies as far as excuses go. He should have been a lot better. It's one thing if your shot’s not falling, but you have to have other things that can still show your value, especially on the Olympic stage, where it's not always about carrying the team, it's about contributing to winning basketball. Jamal Murray didn't have a presence anywhere else, as far as his playmaking and his defense. So I would think and hope he uses this as motivation, because this is not the Jamal Murray that I was used to seeing with the Nuggets.”

Bounce Back Season Incoming?

Murray will be motivated to make things right

It is perhaps an understatement to say that Murray's 2024 Olympic Campaign was a disastrous one, in which he was able to average only 6.0 points, 3.0 rebounds and 3.8 assists in 20.8 minutes of action for Team Canada, far subceeding the expectations for him coming into the tournament.

In his four outings, he would wind up shooting just 29.0 percent from the field, and a lowly 14.3 percent from behind the three-point line, averaging just 0.5 makes from 3.5 attempts per contest.

This lack of form is something that is rarely associated with the Nuggets guard, who has often come up trumps in the biggest contests, and when the team has needed him the most, and is certainly not the numbers that the Nuggets will be hoping to see next season, having signed him to a four-year, $209 million extension earlier on in the summer off-season.

Jamal Murray - Team Canada 2024 Paris Olympic Games Totals Category Statistic GP 4 PTS 24 REB 12 AST 15 STL 2 BLK 1 TO 9

However, this is certainly not the time to panic for the 27-year-old, who, over the last two seasons since his ACL injury, has averaged 20.5 points, shooting 46.7 percent from the field and 41.0 percent from three-point range, along with 6.3 assists, 4.0 rebounds and a steal per contest, as well as helping lead the Nuggets, alongside teammate Nikola Jokic , to the organization's first ever NBA championship.

Last season, in particular, his 21.2 points per game matched his career-high set back in 2020-21, while his 6.5 dimes during the regular season was a career-high, in which his 46.7 total passes led to 15.7 points being created, with an assist-to-pass percentage of 13.8 percent. This was the second-most behind 2024 MVP Jokić, whose nine assists per contest created an average of 22.3 points, though his assist-to-pass percentage was slightly lower than Murray's, registering just 12.0 percent.

Having made incremental strides in his passing every season since he has been in the league, entering his ninth year with Denver, Murray will be hoping he can improve on that once again, while he will also be eager to average more than 20 points per game for the fourth consecutive season in which he has played.

If he can do so, then he will likely make amends - at least to himself - for his Olympic shortcomings, but Team Canada fans may be left waiting for him to prove himself on the international stage before they entertain the idea of such story of redemption.

All statistics courtesy of FIBA, ESPN, NBA.com and Basketball Reference.