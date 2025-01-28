It is without question that Tottenham are in a crisis. Defeat to Leicester City was their seventh Premier League match without a win, which includes six losses during this period, and pressure is mounting on Ange Postecoglou. Recent reports have suggested the Lilywhites are eager to stick by their under-fire Aussie, but Spurs chairman Daniel Levy may well have a change of heart if the defeats continue and more fans join the Ange-out camp.

If Postecoglou's time at the club is brought to an end, we have taken a look at five managers who could potentially take over at the Tottenham Hotspur Stadium.

Andoni Iraola

Current Club: Bournemouth

It is safe to say Bournemouth are one of the most in form teams in the country right now, and that is heavily down to their manager, Andoni Iraola. Implementing a high-pressing, intense style of play, the Cherries are 11 games unbeaten in the Premier League, and are a nightmare to play against, as they win the ball high up the pitch, and overload attacking areas.

Iraola, the mastermind behind this style of play, is just 42 years old, and seems ready to take the next step in his career. An ambitious move, but one that would be perfect for Tottenham if they could prize him away from the Bournemouth project. The Spaniard is sure to be one of the most sought after managers in Europe if he helps Bournemouth to qualify for European football, so if Tottenham could acquire him early, then he could be the man to return Spurs to their former glory. The north London club are known to be keen.

Thomas Frank

Current Club: Brentford

Since being promoted to the Premier League in 2021, Thomas Frank's Brentford have been fantastic. With their elite tactics, and exemplary work rate, the Bees have become an established Premier League side who cause problems for almost all teams they face.

Seamlessly adapting to losing their talisman Ivan Toney, first to a ban, then when he moved to the Saudi Pro League, Frank has displayed excellent management to ensure his team wasn't affected. In his fourth Premier League season, where he may have taken Brentford as far as he can, a move to Tottenham - who are said to hold an interest - could be just what the club needs to push on. If he doesn't become Tottenham manager, it won't be long before Frank lands himself a top job.

Edin Terzic

Most Recent Club Managed: Borussia Dortmund

Reported to be highly appreciated by the Tottenham hierarchy, Edin Terzic could be just the man to take over from Ange Postecoglou.

Tactically very versatile, the former Dortmund manager could provide Spurs with a fresh dynamic, as they look to get out of their current run of form. Terzic led Borrusia Dortmund to the Champions League final last season, as well as winning a domestic trophy earlier in his spell - he would be able to bring a winning mentality to North London.

His best attribute is his ability to make tactical changes for every opponent he faces, which is particularly beneficial in cup competitions, as Spurs chase a first piece of silverware since 2008.

Erik Ten Hag

Most Recent Club Managed: Man United

Despite a difficult spell at Man United, Erik Ten Hag is certainly a good manager, and a name linked with the Tottenham job. A role which few have succeeded in recently at Man United, the Dutchman was still able to win the League Cup and FA Cup during his two full seasons in Manchester, where he has arguably gained an unfair reputation.

Having a very impressive spell with Ajax, where he took them to a Champions League semi-final, and won three league titles, Tottenham could be just the place for him to get his career back on track. Being recognised for his ability to work with young players whilst in the Netherlands, the Spurs job could be perfect for Ten Hag due to their very young squad.

Massimiliano Allegri

Most Recent Club Managed: Juventus

Another name linked with the managerial hotseat at Tottenham is former Juventus manager Massimiliano Allegri. The Italian has been presented with an offer from Saudi Arabia, but a role in Europe could tempt him.

Very good at setting up a defence, Allegri could help to combat Spurs' leaky back line, which has conceded 37 goals so far this season. With Tottenham currently sitting 15th in the Premier League, serious change is needed at both ends of the pitch, and the appointment of Allegri is sure to improve their defence, which is a cause of a lot of their current issues.

The former Juventus manager, who led his side to multiple Champions League finals, knows how to win games and succeed in European competitions, which could be perfect for Tottenham right now.