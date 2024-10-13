Key Takeaways The next 10 World Cup winners have been predicted by AI, with Argentina expected to win the trophy yet again in 2026.

England have been predicted to get their hands on the trophy once again in 2046.

Nigeria are predicted to become the first African nation to win a World Cup trophy.

There's no bigger prize in football than the World Cup. Awarded to the best nation in football once every four years, it's something any player would give an arm to have in their cabinet. The fact the tournament only comes around once every four years makes it all the more prestigious as only a select few in history have been able to lift the trophy.

It's been 58 years since England won their one and only World Cup. Only eight different countries have had the honour of winning the competition since it was created in 1930. That could be about to change, though, as ChatGPT, via One Football, recently predicted every nation who will win the World Cup up until the 2062 iteration of the tournament.

There are some major surprises predicted, some first-time winners and some nations finally getting their hands on the trophy once again. Take a look at the full list of winners below.

The next 10 World Cup winners according to ChatGPT Year Winner 2026 Argentina 2030 Brazil 2034 France 2038 Germany 2042 Spain 2046 England 2050 Netherlands 2054 Italy 2058 Nigeria 2062 Argentina

The First Five Winners

Argentina have been tipped to repeat 2022

The next World Cup will take place in 2026 and ChatGPT has predicted Argentina will go back-to-back. The South American nation won the 2022 iteration of the tournament, finally letting their greatest-ever player Lionel Messi get his hands on the trophy. They've since won the Copa America and are now expected to win the tournament for the second time in a row. It would only be the third time a nation has won back-to-back World Cups.

GIVEMESPORT Key Statistic: Argentina's 2022 World Cup victory came 36 years after they last won the tournament

From there, their dominance is expected to end. Brazil, who are having a tough time of things right now, have been tipped to bounce back and win the World Cup in 2030. It would be their first triumph since 2002. Next, France are expected to win the competition in 2034. At that time, Kylian Mbappe will be 35 years old at the time, so it's hard to imagine he'll play a key role, but the nation could go all the way anyway.

Germany and Spain are then predicted to round out the first half of this list. Both nations won the tournament during the 2010s, and it looks like they'll be back at the peak of football in the future. The Spaniards recently won Euro 2024 and did so comfortably. As things stand, it would be quite shocking if they don't manage to win the World Cup for another 18 years.

The Second Five Winners

England could win their second ever World Cup

England fans, rejoice. ChatGPT has predicted that the Three Lions will finally get their hands on the World Cup trophy, for just the second time, in 2046. The victory would come on the 80th anniversary of their last triumph in the tournament. Considering the tournament is 22 years away, it's fair to say that some of the players who would help lead the nation to victory won't have even been born yet.

Having finished as runners-up on three separate occasions - more than anyone else in history - the Netherlands are expected to finally go one further and win the World Cup after England in 2050. 2006 winners Italy have then been tipped to win it all four years later. The biggest surprise in the list, though, is the fact Nigeria has been predicted to win the competition in 2058. They would become the first African side to ever win a World Cup and while the triumph wouldn't take place for another 36 years, it's still pretty remarkable to imagine a team of Nigeria's current standing ever climbing to that level.

Quite fittingly, Argentina are then expected to once again win the World Cup in 2062. While he's currently showing no signs of slowing down, Messi will have long since retired by the time the 2062 World Cup rolls around, but losing the greatest player of all-time apparently won't hinder them forever. Time will only tell just how accurate this list of winners will prove to be. One thing is for certain about football and that's that nothing is certain in football. If this is how things play out, though, it seems certain fans will be getting some pretty memorable moments on the biggest stage of the sport going forwards.