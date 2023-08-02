Highlights Neymar's mesmerising skills, electrifying pace, and unparalleled creativity have made him a global football superstar, capturing the hearts of fans worldwide.

Neymar's goal-scoring prowess, exceptional dribbling ability, and flair have secured him a place among the world's finest players, drawing comparisons to Brazilian legends of the past.

Neymar's playmaking abilities, precise passing, and vision have made him a significant asset for both his clubs and country, with an impressive tally of club assists and international assists.

Neymar da Silva Santos Júnior, popularly known as Neymar, is a Brazilian football superstar who has captured the hearts of fans worldwide with his mesmerising skills, electrifying pace, and unparalleled creativity on the field. Born on February 5, 1992, in Mogi das Cruzes, São Paulo, Neymar's journey to becoming a global icon began at a young age.

From early beginnings in the Brazilian favelas to shining on the grandest stages of world football, Neymar's rise to fame has been nothing short of extraordinary. His early development at Santos FC showcased his prodigious talent, and it wasn't long before he attracted the attention of European giants. In 2013, Neymar made a blockbuster move to FC Barcelona, soon forming a formidable attacking trio alongside Lionel Messi and Luis Suárez, widely hailed as one of the most potent in football history.

Neymar's exceptional dribbling ability, flair, and penchant for the dramatic have often drawn comparisons to the Brazilian legends of yesteryears. His innate ability to unlock defences and score vital goals has secured him a place among the world's finest players. Whether donning the national colours for Brazil or leading his club teams to domestic and continental glory, Neymar continues to mesmerise football enthusiasts with his audacious skills and infectious passion for the game.

Beyond the pitch, Neymar's charisma and marketability have also seen him transcend the sporting world, making him a brand ambassador for several prominent companies. However, with fame and adoration comes scrutiny, and Neymar has faced his fair share of controversies during his career. Nevertheless, his undeniable talent and contributions to football continue to make him an enigmatic figure adored by millions, shaping the future of the beautiful game with every touch of the ball.

Here, we take a look at some of his stats from over the years in his career so far - with the help of Transfermarkt...

Club goals - 294

From his early days at Santos FC in Brazil to his subsequent move to FC Barcelona and later Paris Saint-Germain (PSG) and then Al Hilal, Neymar's goal-scoring prowess has been nothing short of extraordinary. His combination of speed, skill, and clinical finishing has made him a nightmare for opposing defenses, consistently finding the back of the net with precision and flair.

During his time at Barcelona, Neymar formed the legendary "MSN" trio alongside Lionel Messi and Luis Suárez, leading the Catalan club to numerous domestic and European titles. His contributions in front of goal played a significant role in Barcelona's success during that era.

Upon joining PSG in 2017, Neymar continued to showcase his goal-scoring abilities, spearheading the club's pursuit of both domestic and European glory. His time in France has seen him score vital goals, helping PSG maintain their dominance in Ligue 1 while striving for elusive Champions League success.

As Neymar's career progresses, he continues to captivate fans and football enthusiasts alike with his dazzling displays on the pitch, and there is little doubt that the tally of 294 club goals will continue to rise as he seeks to etch his name even deeper into the annals of football history.

International goals - 77

From the moment he first donned the iconic yellow jersey, Neymar showcased his immense talent and flair for goal-scoring on the international stage. His journey with the Brazilian national team began at a young age, and he quickly became a key figure in their attacking line-up.

Neymar's ability to combine electrifying pace, exceptional dribbling skills, and lethal finishing has made him a potent force for Brazil. Whether in friendly matches, World Cup qualifiers, or major tournaments like the Copa America, he has consistently delivered standout performances and found the back of the net with incredible frequency.

His goals have come in crucial moments, helping Brazil secure important victories and contributing to their quest for international success. Additionally, Neymar has often been the go-to player for inspiration, providing match-winning goals and assists when his team needed them the most.

As Neymar continues to be a vital presence for the Brazilian national team, it is certain that he will add more goals to his tally in the future, further solidifying his legacy as one of the greatest footballers to ever represent Brazil on the international stage. His commitment to the team's success and his passion for the game make him an adored figure in Brazil and a respected icon worldwide.

Club assists - 190

Neymar's journey as a playmaker began during his time at Santos FC in Brazil, where he showcased not only his goal-scoring abilities but also his vision and creativity to set up his teammates. His flair for assisting continued to flourish after his move to FC Barcelona. During his tenure with the Catalan club, Neymar's precise passing and ability to create scoring opportunities for his teammates were instrumental in Barcelona's success.

After joining Paris Saint-Germain, Neymar's role as a playmaker remained central to the team's attacking strategy. His exquisite through balls, pinpoint crosses, and intelligent link-up play allowed him to rack up numerous assists, showcasing his versatility as a complete forward.

Neymar's ability to find his teammates in dangerous positions and provide them with scoring opportunities has made him a significant asset for both his club and country. Whether it's threading the needle with a perfectly timed pass or delivering a defense-splitting cross, Neymar's playmaking prowess complements his goal-scoring exploits and solidifies his reputation as one of the most well-rounded and impactful footballers of his generation. As his career progresses, there is little doubt that Neymar will continue to delight fans with his extraordinary playmaking abilities and add to his impressive tally of assists.

International assists - 56

From his debut for Brazil, Neymar demonstrated an innate ability to provide exquisite service to his teammates, setting up numerous goals with his precise passing, vision, and footballing intelligence. His flair for assisting has been evident in various international competitions, including Copa America and World Cup qualifiers.

As one of Brazil's key players, Neymar has consistently been the creative force behind the team's attacking play. His ability to unlock defences and deliver defence-splitting passes has made him a nightmare for oppositions. Additionally, his combination play with fellow teammates and his understanding of their movements on the pitch have contributed significantly to Brazil's attacking prowess.

Neymar's assists have often been crucial in helping Brazil secure victories and achieve success in international tournaments. His unselfishness, combined with his goal-scoring ability, has made him a well-rounded and impactful presence in the national team.

As Neymar continues to don the iconic yellow jersey, his playmaking skills are sure to remain integral to Brazil's ambitions of winning major titles. His commitment to the national team's success, coupled with his creativity and vision, has established him as one of Brazil's greatest footballers and a symbol of pride for football fans across the country.

Appearances - 621

Neymar's football journey has been nothing short of extraordinary, with a remarkable number of appearances both at the club and international level. With 497 club games under his belt, Neymar has showcased his immense talent and flair for the game in various competitive leagues and tournaments.

Neymar has consistently been a focal point of his team's attack. His incredible versatility, pace, and dribbling ability have made him a constant threat to opposing defenses in domestic leagues like La Liga and Ligue 1, as well as in prestigious European competitions.

On the international stage, Neymar has represented Brazil with pride and passion, making 124 appearances for the national team. From World Cup campaigns to Copa America tournaments, he has worn the iconic yellow jersey with distinction, leaving a lasting impact on the global stage.

Neymar's impressive number of appearances reflects his commitment to the sport and his dedication to continuously improving his game. As he continues his footballing journey, both fans and critics eagerly anticipate further achievements from this Brazilian football icon, whose talent and achievements have already secured him a place among the sport's greatest players.

Major honours

On the European stage, Neymar conquered the prestigious Champions League, showcasing his brilliance and determination in helping his Barcelona team to glory. He further solidified his global supremacy by clinching the Club World Cup.

His domineering presence in the French football scene cannot be denied, securing an astonishing five Ligue 1 titles, becoming a symbol of success for his club and fans. Additionally, his prowess in Spanish football shone through, as he triumphed with two La Liga titles, firmly establishing his dominance in Spain.

Neymar's trophy cabinet is brimming with accolades from domestic cups, lifting the Spanish Super Cup, Spanish Cups, French Cups, and French League Cups, each victory testifying to his versatility and adaptability as a player.

On the South American stage, Neymar's triumphs continued as he claimed the prestigious Copa Libertadores, an accolade coveted by many South American footballers. He also showcased his national team prowess, winning the Confederations Cup with Brazil, displaying leadership and commitment to excellence.

Moreover, Neymar's successes extended beyond traditional football competitions, as he reached the pinnacle of the sporting world by capturing an Olympic Gold medal in 2016, etching his name in history as a truly exceptional player.

Neymar's relentless pursuit of excellence, unwavering dedication, and extraordinary talent have culminated in a career adorned with numerous accolades, making him an iconic figure in the realm of football and an inspiration to aspiring athletes worldwide.