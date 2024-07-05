Highlights Neymar has ranked some of football's best players in a video.

In a head-to-head elimination challenge, Neymar ultimately selected Lionel Messi as the best.

Despite currently being out of action, Neymar's impressive career history makes his opinion valuable.

Neymar has cast his verdict on football's all-time greats, ranking various greats of past and present in a video posted online. The Brazilian has been one of the biggest stars in the sport throughout the 21st century but has been out of action since early in the 2023-24 season after tearing his ACL playing for Al-Hilal in the Saudi Pro League.

It was a disappointing start to life in Saudi Arabia, as Neymar had picked up the injury after playing just five games for his new club, but that doesn't take away from the very impressive career that he's had in the years prior. From Santos to Barcelona and later Paris Saint-Germain, the now 32-year-old has had an incredible career, and while he hasn't quite reached the heights that many expected, he's still been very, very good. As a result, there are few people in a better position to rank football's best players. Check out the video below:

Neymar Ranked Kylian Mbappe Over Thierry Henry

He also ranked Mbappe above the likes of Kevin De Bruyne

In an interview, Neymar was given the task of choosing who was the best out of two different footballers. The victor would remain standing and would then be paired up against a different player, with the process repeated until he was left with the best player of the bunch. Things started off with Arjen Robben facing off against Thierry Henry.

Firstly, Neymar went with the former Arsenal great, before he came up against the Brazilian's former PSG teammate, Kylian Mbappe. From there, he picked the new Real Madrid star and repeated that action when Mbappe came up against Luis Figo, Franck Ribery, Ousmane Dembele, Kevin De Bruyne and Jack Grealish.

The Frenchman's run was brought to a halt when he came up against Ronaldinho, though. The former Barcelona man is one of the most influential footballers in recent memory, and his compatriot Neymar picked him over his former teammate. He didn't last long, though.

Neymar Ranked Lionel Messi as the Greatest

He picked Messi over himself and Cristiano Ronaldo

After choosing Ronaldinho over Mbappe, the Brazilian was quickly beaten when he came up against Cristiano Ronaldo. After mentally going back and forth on the decision, Neymar ultimately decided to go with the Portuguese legend. Next up, though, was Lionel Messi and the forward quickly picked his former teammate against his biggest rival. There has been a fierce debate about who is ultimately the better player between Ronaldo and Messi, and we now know where Neymar stands on the matter.

Related How 28 Football Legends Answered the Cristiano Ronaldo vs Lionel Messi Debate Pele, Diego Maradona, Sir Alex Ferguson and more football legends have answered the Ronaldo vs Messi debate.

The Al-Hilal man even decided to pick Messi over himself when he was selected next to go up against the Argentine. That's how highly he rates the star. Terrible penalties in the Copa America aside, who can really blame him?