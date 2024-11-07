Since embarking on the well-trodden career path to Saudi Arabia in August 2023, Neymar has played just seven games for Al-Hilal as his playing days have come to a standstill. During the time of his bombshell £95m move from PSG, the Brazilian boasted the reputation as one of the best players in world football, and was duly rewarded with a contract that made him the third most handsomely paid player, as well.

But just 15 months after he followed in the footsteps of Cristiano Ronaldo, among many others whose eyes lit up at the project the Saudi Pro League was ambitiously puzzling together to shake up Europe's long-established order, the 32-year-old suddenly finds himself closer to the exit door than he does rediscovering his glory of yesteryear. As reported by the Daily Mail, Neymar faces being axed in January because, while he has only played a handful of times, he has effectively been earning an idler's income.

The former Barcelona sensation, who is linked to a reunion with teammates Luis Suarez and Lionel Messi at Inter Miami, returned to action for Al-Hilal last month following a year-long absence, after tearing his ACL in his left knee while playing for Brazil last October. But he then suffered yet another setback to his comeback on Monday, having been forced off 29 minutes after coming on as a substitute in Al-Hilal's Asian Champions League win over Esteghlal, and this could be the final straw for the once full of promise winger.

How Much Neymar Has Earned At Al-Hilal

The Brazilian is making a killing without hardly breaking a sweat

At one stage of his career, it seemed a foregone conclusion that Neymar would reach the same dizzying heights as that of Ronaldo and Lionel Messi. The Brazilian had everything any club across the world would hope for in a player of his nationality; speed, dribbling, goals, assists, and the unflagging desire to achieve silverware.

Unfortunately, injuries have haunted him, and his sad fall from grace has been a difficult watch for the army of fans he has around the world. Nevertheless, one thing Neymar does still boast is a lucrative deal that ensures, while life on the pitch might currently be playing out like a horror movie, extravagance away from play offers the ability to determine whether money really does buy happiness or not.

According to Capology, the Al-Hilal star earns a weekly base salary of £1.6m, which equates to £83.9m every year. Having Joined back in August 2023, it now means, without including off-field earnings like sponsorship deals and other marketing, Neymar has taken home £102.6m since joining last season's Saudi Pro League winners.

GIVEMESPORT Key Statistic: Neymar has earned £14.6m for every game he has played at Al-Hilal.

Neymar's Next Destination

He could return to Brazil or link back up with his Barcelona teammates in the MLS

Reports suggest that Al-Hilal is considering a mutual termination of Neymar’s contract in January to ease his wage burden and give manager Jorge Jesus more flexibility with his squad. Neymar is one of eight foreign players over 21 in Al-Hilal’s roster, reaching the limit for overseas imports under Saudi Pro League regulations.

The remaining seven players have become key contributors in Neymar’s absence, leaving the Brazilian’s future uncertain. If his contract is terminated, Neymar could return to Brazil, with rumors linking him to a move back to Santos, the club where he first rose to prominence as one of the most skillful players to ever grace the beautiful game.

Related 15 Most Skilful Players in Football History (Ranked) The game of football has seen a wide variety of players over the years, but who have been the most skilful people to ever grace the beautiful game?

He has, however, has also been tipped to reunite with his former team-mates Messi and Suarez at MLS side Inter Miami, with the trio having formed a legendary attacking force during their time at Barcelona. With both his fellow forwards still firing on all cylinders and scoring for fun, it could be this option that sees the smile return on Neymar's face under the ownership of David Beckham.