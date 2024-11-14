Former Barcelona and Paris Saint-Germain winger Neymar once named the four Premier League clubs that he would want to play for amid rumours that he could be set to leave Saudi Arabia. The Brazilian became one of the highest-paid players in the Middle East after securing a move to Al-Hilal in 2023, but appearances have been sparse as the 32-year-old has been blighted with injury problems.

The tricky winger had not long recovered from a substantial ACL injury when he pulled up holding his hamstring in only his second game back. Subsequent scans showed that he had suffered a tear in the muscle and could be out of action for up to six weeks. This has prompted Al-Hilal to consider terminating Neymar's contract, potentially leaving him a free agent and opening up the possibility of a move to England's top flight.

Related Concerning Footage of Neymar Playing After Injury Return Saddens Fans Fans have expressed their concern for Neymar as worrying footage emerges following his return from injury.

Arsenal one of Four English Teams Neymar Admires

The Brazilian had great appreciation for the old 'big four.'

Back when Neymar was still plying his trade at the Camp Nou in 2017, Neymar revealed to the Sun that he would be open to playing in the Premier League at some point during his career, specifically naming the original 'big four' as the teams he would most like to represent. The forward stated:

"The Premier League is a championship that amazes me. I like the playing style and the teams. And who knows, someday, I would like to play at it, yes. "I admire Manchester United, Chelsea, Arsenal, Liverpool — these are the teams that are always there fighting. In the Premier League you never know who is going to win or who will be champions, it is always a surprise. Leicester are very good. They had a great season last year, they were Prem champions."

GIVEMESPORT Key Statistic: Neymar has scored five goals in 16 Champions League appearances against Premier League opposition.

While a move at this stage of his career appears to be unlikely, should Neymar appear on the free agent market, it could be a bargain deal for any of English football's top teams. However, recent reports have speculated that the winger is more likely to make the move stateside to reunite with Lionel Messi and Luis Suarez at Inter Miami.

Related Inter Miami Coach Comments on Possibility of Neymar Signing Tata Martino addressed the rumors surrounding the potential arrival of Neymar, joining former teammates Messi and Suarez in Miami.

All statistics courtesy of Transfermarkt - accurate as of 14/11/2024