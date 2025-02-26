Irrespective of bias, there are a handful of names that creep up when thinking of the best players of all time – Cristiano Ronaldo and Lionel Messi both spring to mind – but Neymar snubbed both when naming who he believes is the ‘king’ of football.

Now 33 years of age, the tricky winger – widely regarded as one of the best dribblers in football history – recently completed a sensational homecoming to Santos but had the pleasure of turning out for the likes of Barcelona and Paris Saint-Germain.

GIVEMESPORT Key Statistic: Neymar is Brazil’s all-time appearance holder, having accrued 128 caps between his debut in 2010 and the current day.

Across his career, which kick-started in his native Brazil, he’s had the pleasure of lining up some modern greats such as Luis Suarez, Sergio Busquets and arguably the best footballer of all time in Messi – but none of them take the top spot in his eyes.

The up-and-down nature of Neymar’s career, typically because of a litany of injuries that still haunt him to this day, has earned him the moniker of ‘the prince who didn’t want to be a king’ – but who, by his own admission, is the undisputed king?

Speaking to the YouTube channel, TheGrefg, the one-time Champions League winner insisted that it wasn’t that he never wanted to hold the status of being the ‘king’ but it’s just that his compatriot, Pele, still stands the tallest on the podium.

It’s not that I didn’t want to be a king, it’s that for me there is only one king and that is Pele.

On why he never became the unprecedented ‘king’ of the beautiful game, Neymar said: “Many things happened, I had many injures that cost me a lot in my career and well, God wanted it that way. I have no reason to be said, on the contrary.”

“I am very happy with my story and my life. I achieved almost everything I dreamed of, and I even achieved things I never dreamed of. I am very grateful to God for changing my life, that of my family and my friends. That is the most important thing to me.”

Brazilian figurehead Pele held the World aloft on three different occasions – 1958, 1962 and 1970 – and scored a bucketload of strikes at the top of the three. The complete package, the striker was equally impressive when dribbling with the ball.

Commonly regarded as one of the best No 10s in football history, the late and great line-leader encapsulated everything joyous about the game: creativity, potency and vision – and he did all that before the Ronaldo-Messi duopoly.