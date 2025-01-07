Neymar has admitted playing with Lionel Messi and Luis Suarez again would be 'incredible' and revealed a potential reunion between the trio at Inter Miami in the future would be 'interesting'. The three superstars worked together at Barcelona, creating one of the greatest front threes in football history. Between 2014 and 2017, the trio ran riot over teams across Europe and it led to a period of dominance at Camp Nou.

Few forward lines have been more imposing. Ultimately, though, their run together was short-lived as Neymar decided to trade Spain for France in 2017 and he moved to Paris Saint-Germain. His career has taken several interesting turns in the years since and nowadays, the Brazilian is plying his trade in Saudi Arabia with Al-Hilal.

Related Exclusive: Inter Miami Open to Signing Neymar and Reuniting 'MSN' Inter Miami have aspirations to reunite Neymar with former Barcelona teammates Lionel Messi and Luis Suarez

Injuries have prevented him from really settling in and making much of an impact with the side, though, following his arrival in 2023. Now, there are reports and rumours suggesting he could be on his way out of the Saudi Pro League. One team he has been linked with is Inter Miami. Interestingly, the Florida-based MLS franchise is home to his two former MSN comrades in Messi and Suarez. The Argentine joined the team in the summer of 2023, whereas the former Liverpool star arrived in early 2024. In a recent interview, Neymar was quizzed on a potential reunion and had plenty to say.

Neymar Described a Reunion as 'Interesting'

He admitted it would be incredible to play with Messi and Suarez again

With rumours circulating about his future, Neymar was asked in a recent interview with CNN, shared by Bleacher Report on X (Twitter), about his opinion on a potential reunion with Messi and Suarez at Inter Miami. He admitted playing with the two again would be incredible and getting the band back together would be very interesting. He did also reveal that he was still close friends with both men and they were regularly in contact. The forward did state he was happy at Al-Hilal, but also said that football is full of surprises and didn't rule anything out.

"Obviously playing again with Messi and Suarez would be incredible. They are my friends. We still speak to each other. It would be interesting to revive this trio. I'm happy at Al-Hilal. I'm happy in Saudi Arabia, but who knows. Football is full of surprises."

Suarez and Messi have already enjoyed great success together following their reunion. Throughout the 2024 season, the Argentine superstar recorded a dazzling 36 goal contributions in 25 appearances for Miami, while his teammate put up 37 goal contributions in 37 games and they finished first in the MLS Eastern Conference.

All statistics courtesy of Transfermarkt and accurate as of 07/01/2025