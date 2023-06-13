Chelsea signing Paris Saint-Germain forward Neymar would 'fit the model' at Stamford Bridge, journalist Dean Jones has told GIVEMESPORT.

Buying Neymar would be a sensational move from the west London club.

Chelsea transfer news - Neymar

Reports in France have suggested that Chelsea have already opened talks with PSG regarding the potential signing of Neymar.

Reporter Julien Laurens recently claimed that Neymar would be open to a move to the Premier League.

The signing of Neymar would see new Chelsea boss Mauricio Pochettino reuniting with his former player.

Pochettino will take charge of the Blues this summer and will be charged with rebuilding Chelsea after a dismal 2022/23 season.

CBS Sports have claimed that PSG would be willing to offload Neymar for a fee of around £38m.

This is despite the Brazilian international signing for PSG for a fee of £200m back in 2017, as per the BBC.

Neymar previously revealed that Chelsea had looked to sign him before he joined Barcelona.

"Chelsea had made a huge transfer bid," Neymar said in his autobiography, as relayed by Sky Sports.

It would certainly be one of the biggest moves we've seen in Premier League history, considering all he's achieved during his time at Barcelona and PSG.

What has Jones said about Neymar?

Jones has suggested that although he's not convinced that this will become a serious move, Neymar certainly fits Todd Boehly's model.

Speaking to GIVEMESPORT, he said: "It fits the model. Todd Boehly always wants to be in the conversation for star players that are available. That was certainly the case when he first came through the door, and I think it will still be the case going forward. Whether or not this will become serious, I'm not entirely convinced."

Would Neymar be a good signing for Chelsea?

Considering Chelsea only managed to score 38 Premier League goals this season, with only five clubs managing less, as per FBref, signing a player like Neymar would be a huge boost.

The former Barcelona winger has scored 293 goals in 493 games, whilst also providing 188 assists, as per Transfermarkt.

Of course, there will be concerns from Chelsea supporters in terms of potential wages and his age, but there's no doubt he'd be an excellent option based on football ability alone.

Neymar is yet to test himself in England, so it would be an exciting transfer for many neutrals around the world.