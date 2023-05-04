Paris Saint-Germain fans made their unrest known on Wednesday evening as they congregated outside the club's headquarters, The Factory, to protest.

They made their feelings clear about the board as well as a number of players, including Lionel Messi.

The fans in attendance made it clear they didn't want the Argentine at the club anymore as they directed a number of abusive chants at him, including calling him a 'son of a b***h'.

PSG fans didn't just protest in front of the club's headquarters, though.

A number of PSG ultras travelled to Neymar's house to make their frustration known with the Brazilian.

Neymar has suffered from numerous injuries this season but that didn't stop PSG fans turning up to his house and demanding he leaves the club.

Footage captured them chanting: "Neymar, get out! Neymar, get out!"

VIDEO: PSG fans turn up to Neymar's house to demand he leaves the club

Neymar makes his feelings clear on Instagram

Neymar made his feelings clear on social media after the PSG supporters had left his house.

The Brazilian was clearly emotional following Wednesday evening's events.

"They just left my door", he wrote on Instagram, followed by a crying emoji.

Neymar liked a post which defended him. The post called PSG fans 'small', said they lacked 'greatness' and said they had a mentality problem.

While Neymar liked a post which showed himself and Messi celebrating together during their time at Barcelona.

PSG condemn fans' behaviour

The Parisian club released a statement condemning the fans' actions on Wednesday evening.

“Paris Saint-Germain most strongly condemns the intolerable and insulting actions of a small group of individuals that took place on Wednesday,” a club statement read.

“Whatever the differences of opinion, nothing justifies such actions.

“The club gives its full support to its players, its staff and all those targeted by such shameful behaviour.”

Neymar's contract at PSG runs out in 2025. It remains to be seen whether he sees out his contract at the club or not.