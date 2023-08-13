Manchester United could be a potential destination for Paris Saint-Germain forward Neymar this summer, but journalist Dean Jones has revealed his doubts over the move for one key reason, while speaking to GIVEMESPORT.

The Brazilian winger could be on his way out the door of the Ligue 1 club, but most sides could struggle to pay his wages.

Manchester United transfer news - Latest

So far during the summer transfer window, United have secured the signatures of Mason Mount, Rasmus Hojlund, and Andre Onana.

With Champions League football back at Old Trafford next season, Erik ten Hag will be looking to further reinforce his squad.

Hojlund is an unproven player with a long-term plan for the future, Onana is yet to prove himself in the Premier League, and Mount is coming off the back of a poor season with Chelsea, so we could see United continue moving in the market.

United fans might be hoping for a superstar signing to top off their transfer window, and one player has now become available.

According to reports in France, Neymar is one of five PSG players who have been told they can leave the club this summer, alongside Marco Verratti, Renato Sanches, Hugo Ekitike, and Juan Bernat.

With the Brazilian superstar earning £606k-a-week at the Ligue 1 club, it could be difficult for any interested parties to afford his wages.

PSG also paid £200m to prise Neymar away from Barcelona, so they could be looking to recoup a significant percentage of that fee.

What has Jones said about Man Utd and Neymar?

Jones has suggested that any prospect of Neymar arriving in England are 'pretty non-existent'.

The journalist adds that he struggles to see United pushing to sign him as he's not a good fit and his wages are 'astronomical'.

Speaking to GIVEMESPORT, he said: "The terms Neymar is earning on at PSG are astronomical so up to now any prospects of him arriving in England have been pretty non-existent.

"Obviously the Barcelona route sounds preferable to the player right now but if someone in England can find a way to make the numbers work for him then there might be an opportunity if that return to Spain does not work out.

"I can't see Man Utd going there, not right now. The fit doesn’t feel good and the wages that would be involved don’t really seem likely to work. If the takeover had happened by now, I might be having a very different view of that."

Latest Transfer News: Every Rumour, Completed Transfer, And All The Gossip This WindowGiveMeSportGiveMeSport

What's next for Man Utd?

Sky Sports reporter Dharmesh Sheth has recently told GIVEMESPORT that United could push to sign Sofyan Amrabat if they offload Donny van de Beek and Fred this summer.

Elsewhere, Manchester Evening News have claimed that the Red Devils are now pushing to sign a central defender, with Harry Maguire edging closer to joining West Ham United.

The report adds that Bayer Leverkusen centre-back Edmond Tapsoba is a player admired by ten Hag and his recruitment team, so that could be one to watch before the window slams shut in September.