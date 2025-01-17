Former Paris Saint-Germain superstar Neymar has dramatically revealed how Lionel Messi’s arrival in the French capital in 2021 managed to cause friction between the Brazilian and Kylian Mbappe, who became ‘jealous’ of the record Ballon d’Or winner.

Known for his feint trickery, the Brazilian superstar rose to serious fame at Spanish side Barcelona but, in 2017, shocked the footballing world by joining PSG for an eye-catching fee of £200 million – a figure that remains the record to this day.

Mbappe, following his high-profile move from Monaco in the summer of 2017, instantly became the poster boy of Ligue 1 thanks to his raw talent and superstar persona – but things, pre-Real Madrid switch, didn’t always go to plan.

GIVEMESPORT Key Statistic: Neymar is Brazil’s all-time top goalscorer, having notched 79 strikes in 128 appearances.

Neymar – who is widely regarded as one of the best dribblers in football history – spent a six-year period of his career alongside Mbappe and the two found a partnership that struck fear into the sturdiest of back lines across Europe.

But the now Al-Hilal forward, speaking on a podcast hosted by Brazil’s World Cup-winning legend Romario, has opened up about Messi’s arrival and how that changed the dynamic between himself and the Frenchman. He, per Fabrizio Romano, said:

“No, [Kylian] Mbappe was not annoying! When [Lionel] Messi came, I think he became a little jealous… I had my thing with him, we had a little fight. He was a boy, that in the beginning was key."

He then highlighted that the pair's relationship was glittering pre-Messi. The World Cup winner followed in the footsteps of Neymar and swapped Barcelona for PSG in the summer of 2023 and Neymar suggested that Mbappe exuded jealousy when he tipped up at the Parc des Princes.

“I used to call him ‘Golden Boy’, I spoke with him, player around with him, told him he’d be one of the best, I always help, I always had conversations with him. When Leo arrived, he became a little jealous. He didn’t want to share me with anyone!” he laughed before adding: “That’s how the fight started, the change in behaviour.”

Mogi das Cruzes-born Neymar, 32, netted 118 strikes and added a further 77 assists to his CV in 173 outings for PSG but, in his final years in France, his crumbling relationship with Mbappe, one of the best footballers in the world, became well-documented.

The duo's feud hit its peak in a Ligue 1 clash against Montpellier in August 2022, as reported by ESPN. After the Frenchman missed a penalty midway through the first 45, Neymar grabbed the ball and insisted on taking responsibility when PSG were given a second chance to score from 12 yards out.

From the club’s perspective, despite boasting three of the most exciting footballers in the world, they would have been disappointed to not have won the Champions League, often crashing out in crunch knockout games instead.