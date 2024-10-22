Key Takeaways Brazilian icon Neymar listed the five players he believes were more technically gifted than him.

Lionel Messi was at the top of the winger's list, with Neymar desperate to reunite with him before his PSG move.

Three former Premier League stars were named, including one forgotten ex-Liverpool man.

Former Barcelona star Neymar has long been considered one of the most technically gifted players of his generation. The Brazilian superstar was built in the same entertaining mould as the likes of Ronaldinho and Kaka: someone who could do just about anything and often embarrassed defenders in the process.

Having won almost everything there is to win in European football, it is no surprise that the winger has garnered such a reputation for himself. However, not even he believes that he was the very best with the ball at his feet. Speaking to Oh My Goal in 2021, Neymar listed five other talents that he believed surpassed what he was capable of - including one forgotten former Liverpool man.

Lionel Messi

Neymar claimed 'everyone wanted to play' with the Argentine

If you're an eight-time Ballon d'Or winner, chances are you're probably going to be among the most technical of players too. Therefore, it should come as no surprise to find Lionel Messi being one of the first names on Neymar's list. Speaking about his former teammate, the Al-Hilal talisman stated:

"He's number one. The greatest of all. Every club, every player loves him. Everyone wants to play with him."

Messi's quality meant that he was the only player who prevented Neymar from stepping out of his role as sidekick during his time at Camp Nou. However, it appears the Brazilian still holds him in the highest regard.

GIVEMESPORT Key Statistic: Messi and Neymar have combined for 67 goals in 206 appearances with each other.

Eden Hazard

The Belgian struggled at Real Madrid but starred for Chelsea

While Neymar most certainly had a better time in La Liga than his next pick, there's no telling whether he would have been able to make the impact in the Premier League that Eden Hazard did at Chelsea. The Belgian was absolutely unstoppable when he was at his best at Stamford Bridge, almost single-handedly winning the Blues their last two Premier League titles.

His dream move to Real Madrid was marred by injuries and inconsistency, leading to a decline that was a sad fall from grace. However, this decline was largely due to the heights from which he was falling to begin with.

Kevin De Bruyne

The midfielder is one of the Premier League's greatest

Back in 2021, Kevin De Bruyne was already a world-class player. He had rewritten his history after a torrid time at Chelsea to become one of English football's most impactful players. Since Neymar's comments, the playmaker has only cemented his legacy further with more domestic honours and a Champions League title as part of the famous 2023 treble at the Etihad.

For further proof of his technical excellence, De Bruyne ranks second in the all-time Premier League assists standings behind Ryan Giggs, who was fortunate enough to play in the English top flight for over two decades. If not for that, it could very well be the 33-year-old standing at the top of that mountain.

Marco Verratti

The Italian midfielder was an underrated star at PSG

At the age of just 31, it's unfathomable to think that Marco Verratti is no longer playing at the highest level of European football. While he was known to be somewhat of a party boy, the Italian midfielder was an incredible orchestrator in the middle of the park, helping Italy to their most recent international success in 2021.

Small in stature, Verratti more than made up for it with his ability to dictate play and find a pass to his more attacking teammates like Neymar at PSG. He undoubtedly still has the quality to be featuring regularly in the Champions League, but we may never see the diminutive footballer return to the competition.

Thaigo Alcantara

The former Liverpool man was forced to retire after injury issues

Things never quite worked out for Thiago Alcantara in English football, but it certainly wasn't for his lack of ability. Having been a constant fixture at Barcelona, Bayern Munich, and the Spain squad before he arrived at Anfield, the midfielder was heralded as one of the classiest players of the modern game.

As he was beginning to adapt to the physical nature of the Premier League and showcase his strengths, wear and tear caught up with Thiago, and he began to struggle with his fitness. He was forced to call a premature end to his career but is looking to use his expertise to follow in the footsteps of Xabi Alonso and become one of the next top-class coaches.

All statistics courtesy of Transfermarkt - accurate as of 22/10/2024.