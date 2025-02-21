Brazilian legend Neymar once named a former teammate as his footballing idol in an interview with basketball superstar Steph Curry. The winger, who recently returned to his native country to rejoin his first professional club, Santos, made a significant impact in Europe during the peak of his career as he earned a reputation as one of the game's great entertainers.

With an impressive collection of domestic honours and a Champions League title to his name, Neymar has achieved almost everything in football. He also had the rare distinction of playing alongside one of his childhood heroes, a moment he shared with Curry during their 2018 conversation.

The duo played together at Barcelona and PSG