Neymar was linked with a move to the Premier League throughout his career once he became a bonafide superstar at Barcelona. A controversial move to Paris Saint-Germain saw him arrive at the Parc des Princes in a world-record £200 million deal.

Brazil's all-time top goalscorer is one of the most polarising talents in the sport's history, with many arguing for and against his status as a footballing great. However, there's no disputing that he was one of the most elegant footballers during his prime at Camp Nou, where he formed a formidable frontline alongside Lionel Messi and Luis Suarez.

Neymar's only English teammate was David Beckham, whom he played alongside at PSG before the iconic former England captain called time on his career in 2013. He has gone to war with several English stars in the UEFA Champions League, and two particularly caught his eye ahead of the 2022 FIFA World Cup.

Neymar's 'Special Love' for England duo Harry Kane and Jadon Sancho

The Brazilian highlighted the attacking pair's qualities

England have enjoyed a period of success in recent major international competitions, finishing as runners-up in the last two editions of the European Championships. The Three Lions have been spoiled by a plethora of attacking talent that handed former manager Gareth Southgate several options to try and end constant years of hurt.

A trophy wasn't brought home during Southgate's reign, and one of the most agonizing exits came during the 2022 FIFA World Cup at the hands of France. A 2-1 defeat in the quarter-finals sent the nation packing, but Harry Kane blazed a late penalty over the bar, which would have drawn the English level.

It was harsh on Kane, who had long been England's talisman and thrived with the captain's armband. He put in inspired performances, including at the 2018 World Cup, where he won the Golden Boot.

Neymar had tipped Kane and one of English football's brightest prospects at the time, Jadon Sancho, to be key players in Qatar (via The Telegraph):

"I really like [Harry] Kane and [Jadon] Sancho. They’re two incredible players and I have a special love for them because I like players that have their qualities."

Kane, 31, put his World Cup misery behind him to continue making history for England. He eclipsed Wayne Rooney as the nation's all-time top scorer in March 2023, when he scored his 54th goal. As for Sancho, 25, he endured one of the most dramatic falls from grace that has derailed his international career.