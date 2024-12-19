In a career that has taken him to four different countries across three different continents, it's safe to say Neymar has a pretty good grasp on many different football fan cultures. From starting his career forging wonderkid status at Santos in Brazil to winning a Champions League with Barcelona in 2015, and becoming one of the highest-paid footballers in the world at Al-Hilal, the 32-year-old really has seen it all.

When asked in 2023 to name the one fanbase he considered the best of the best, Neymar's answer caught everyone off guard. While the talented winger had experienced the iconic "Yellow Wall" of Borussia Dortmund and the passionate "Boulogne Boys" in PSG's ultra section, the 128-cap Brazilian took a different approach.

Football means something unique in every country, so it’s no surprise that Neymar chose a fanbase much closer to his roots.

Neymar Reveals Which Fans He Thinks Are The Best

The fanbase resides outside of Europe and closer to home

Asked by YouTuber and presenter Fiago to name the best football fans he's ever experienced, Neymar took a moment's pause before naming a club close to where he was raised in Sao Paulo, Brazil. In his home nation, the beautiful game is very much looked upon as a religion and way of life. He said:

"[The question] is so hard. I don't know. For me, Flamengo."

The latest Datafolha survey reveals that Flamengo continues to reign as Brazil’s most popular football club. The Rio de Janeiro-based team claims 19% of the nation’s supporters, a slight dip from last year’s 21% peak, as per The Rio Times. With the team sharing the Maracana - an iconic 79,000-seat stadium - with city rivals Fluminense, few could comprehend just how loud the fanbase can be at the peak of their powers.

GIVEMESPORT Key Statistic: Flamengo is the most popular team in Brazil with more than 46.9 million fans.

Having also won three Copa Libertadores, seven Brazilian Serie A's, and many other honours since being founded in 1895, Flamengo are Brazil's most successful team. With this in mind, the reasons behind their formidable support aren't difficult to find, despite finishing the most recent season in third place, nine points behind winners Botafogo.