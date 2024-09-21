Neymar has named the Brazilian wonderkid he thinks has the brightest future and it isn't Endrick, it's his former teammate at Palmeiras, Estevao. Following his emergence at the club, the former caught the attention of numerous figures in football. He was quickly snapped up by Real Madrid at the age of 16, just two months after he made his senior debut.

The deal allowed Endrick to remain with Palmeiras for almost two years, continuing his development in Brazil, but finally moved to Spain earlier this year. He's taken to life at Madrid like a duck to water too. Earlier this week, he got off the mark in the Champions League, scoring his first goal in the competition during a 3-1 victory over Stuttgart.

Now 18 years old, Endrick has the world at his feet and many are expecting great things from him going forward. Neymar, however, thinks there's another young Brazilian who is even more impressive.

Neymar Called Estevao a 'Genius'

He thinks he has a very bright future

Earlier this year, in an interview with TNT via SportBible, Neymar was asked to name the next big prospect he saw coming out of Brazil and decided to turn to someone who wasn't Endrick and instead went with Estevao. The two youngsters played together at Palmeiras, but it's the latter who the Al-Hilal star is most excited by.

"I think Estevao of Palmeiras is big talent that is surging in Brazilian football. I think he will be a genius.”

He's not the only Brazilian icon to see something big in Estevao. Former World Cup winner and ex-Middlesbrough man Branco called the youngster the 'greatest player he's seen born in Brazil since Neymar'. That's some very high praise, but considering how his career has started, it's not hard to see why.

Estevao's Palmeiras Career Has Started Strongly

He's set to join Chelsea in 2025

Endrick's tenure at Palmeiras may have been short, but it was enough for him to capture the attention of the world. The Real Madrid star played 66 times and scored 18 goals in the process. His former teammate has started just as impressively, if not more so with the club, though. Estevao has played just 28 games for Palmeiras so far, but he's already got nine goals under his belt.

At just 17 years old, he's adapted to senior football with ease and, like his fellow Brazilian, he's already been snapped up by one of the world's biggest clubs. Earlier this summer, it was revealed that Chelsea had agreed a deal to sign Estevao. The deal, which is worth an initial €34m before potential add-ons, will see the youngster move to Stamford Bridge in the summer of 2025.

With two appearances in the Brazil senior national team already, the country are seemingly also big believers in Estevao's talent and Chelsea fans are likely going to be very happy that they're the ones who get to call him their own in the future. With a nickname like 'Messinho' it's pretty obvious just how highly-rated the 17-year-old is right now and the calibre of player he's being compared to is a strong indication for a bright future.

All statistics courtesy of Transfermarkt and accurate as of 21/09/2024