Highlights Neymar's move to Saudi Arabia has further increased his already impressive net worth, making him one of the wealthiest athletes in the world.

His previous contract with PSG earned him just under £32 million a year, but his new deal with Al Hilal sees him earning a jaw-dropping £138 million per year, making him one of the highest-paid players in football.

Despite his move to Saudi Arabia, Neymar still has many years left in his career, and it remains to be seen if he will move again in the future to a top European league where he could continue to perform at a high level.

Neymar da Silva Santos Júnior, better known by the singular name of Neymar, is one of the best players in the world and an icon of Brazilian football.

Starting his career with Santos, the boy wonder soon caught the eye of all of European football’s big hitters. Barcelona eventually won the race for his services, with Neymar joining the Catalan club in 2013 at the tender age of 21, although he’d already played several years of senior football at this point.

A major success at Barcelona was followed by a blockbuster world-record £198 million transfer to PSG in 2017, where he remained until the summer of 2023, before joining Saudi Arabian club Al Hilal, as the splurge on players continued from the Middle Eastern country.

As a result of this and his achievements with the Brazilian national team, Neymar has become a very wealthy man. How wealthy? Find this out and more below.

Neymar Net Worth 2023

According to celebritynetworth.com, the Brazilian superstar has a net worth of $250 million, which is roughly £196 million, give or take a few hundred thousand pounds as a result of the current fluctuating exchange rates.

Interestingly, earlier in 2023, as per the same website, his net worth was 'only' worth around $200 million, and so his move to Saudi Arabia, perhaps unsurprisingly, has increased and swelled his wealth even further, with him on some huge wages that we'll get to soon.

This places Neymar amongst not only the most wealthy footballers in the world but across all sports.

It comes as a result of his massive wages and off-field endorsements and sponsorships which include Puma and Red Bull amongst others.

What is Neymar’s current salary?

Per FootMercato, Neymar’s old contract with PSG earned him just under £32 million a year. Breaking this down to a weekly wage, he picked up £617,000 for every seven days of work, which is certainly a decent pay packet no matter how you look at it.

While this is staggering money, it was still far below the salary of PSG’s other star men last year, Lionel Messi and Kylian Mbappe, which was perhaps a point of contention at the notoriously drama-filled club.

Messi and Neymar have both moved on now, though, with the former heading to Inter Miami and the latter, of course, heading to Saudi.

The wages being handed out in the Middle East have really caught the eye for their staggering figures, even by football's steep standards, and Neymar's deal with Al Hilal is a prime example of that.

As per talkSPORT, Al Hilal has pulled off one of the biggest transfer coups of the 2023 summer window, bringing in the Brazilian sensation for a jaw-dropping £138million-a-year wage. Yes, you read that right. It's not every day we see numbers like these being thrown around in the football world.

The move sees Neymar leaving Paris Saint-Germain, with the Parisians happily pocketing an upfront fee of £69m, which could shoot up to £86m depending on specific add-ons. Clearly, money was no object for Al Hilal, especially after they failed to land the likes of Kylian Mbappe and Victor Osimhen earlier in the transfer window.

Adding Neymar to their summer collection, which already boasts of talents like Ruben Neves, Malcom, Sergej Milinkovic-Savic, and Kalidou Koulibaly, the Saudi Pro League side is screaming intent for the upcoming season.

While these numbers are hard to fathom, L'Equipe has provided a clearer breakdown. Neymar, at 31, is set to bag a cool £276m over his two-year Middle Eastern adventure. Crunching the maths, that's a colossal £138m-per-season, or a mind-boggling £11.5m every month. Let that sink in!

But hold your horses! Even with that mammoth pay, Neymar doesn't come close to Cristiano Ronaldo's record-breaking contract. CR7, who's showcasing his talent at Al Nassr, signed a contract last winter that's still the talk of the town. Ronaldo's £177m yearly wage remains unbeaten. For those keeping score, that’s about £14.75m monthly, £3.4m weekly, and a whopping £20k hourly.

In contrast, Neymar will be cashing in a 'mere' £2.65m per week, equating to £378k every day. Talk about being in the shadow of greatness, even with such dizzying figures!

Having decided to chase Ronaldo to the sandy dunes of Saudi Arabia, Neymar’s next mission is clear: steer Al Hilal to the league title. Reigning champs, Al Ittihad, have brought in big guns like Karim Benzema, N'Golo Kante, Fabinho, and Jota. However, with the kind of business Al Hilal has done, they'll be yearning to secure their sixth championship in eight seasons.

What age is Neymar?

Born on February 5th, 1992, Neymar is 31 years of age. He shares his birthday with another true icon of the game in Cristiano Ronaldo, who is seven years older.

Certainly, he still has many years left in the game and it is therefore somewhat surprising to see him move to Saudi as, for all their ambition, their league is nowhere near the standards of the top leagues in Europe where Neymar could have still performed to a fine level.

After his two years in Saudi, perhaps he'll be on the move again, however.

What height is Neymar?

With his low centre of gravity and elite dribbling skills, it is perhaps not a shock to know that Neymar is below 6 feet tall. It may be slightly surprising to see that he is 5 foot 9 inches/1.75 metres.

How many goals has Neymar scored for Brazil?

With over 70 goals to his name, Neymar is the joint-top scorer ever for Brazil alongside the legendary Pele.

He equalled the record with a brilliant goal in the 2022 World Cup quarter-final game with Croatia, which appeared to be set to send Le Seleção through to the last four until a late, late equaliser led to penalties and their elimination.

Neymar’s goals have come in over 120 appearances, the first of which came on August 10th, 2010 against the United States. Of course, he marked his debut with a goal, setting the tone for an excellent national career to date.

Unfortunately for Neymar, his individual success has not come with team success, with just a 2013 Confederations Cup and 2016 Olympic Gold medal to his name. He has suffered heartbreak (as well as injury) at three World Cups, and it seems likely he will not win the famous trophy at this point.

How many goals has Neymar scored at club level?

The Brazilian superstar has scored over 350 goals at club level, with them being spread quite evenly across his three clubs.

He was a teenage phenomenon at Santos, making his debut at 17 and scoring 136 goals in 225 appearances before departing for Barcelona in time for the 2013/14 season.

Despite a somewhat slow first season at the club, Neymar exploded in his second season (2014/15) alongside Lionel Messi and Luis Suarez (known as MSN) in what is possibly the best attack of all time, and one which helped Barca to a treble of La Liga, Champions League and Spanish Cup.

His stats for the Nou Camp club were spectacular with a total of 105 goals in 186 appearances, as well as countless assists.

His time in Paris was marred by a frustrating series of injuries but when he played, he invariably found the back of the net. He scored over 100 goals for the club, and again found himself part of an all-star front three, reunited with Lionel Messi and with Kylian Mbappe taking Suarez’s role from their time at Barcelona.

In the high-octane world of football, where skill, endorsements, and brand associations combine to determine a player's net worth, Neymar Jr. stands tall with a staggering valuation of $250 million.

This figure isn't just a testament to his undeniable prowess on the pitch, but also his marketability off it. As brands line up to associate with him and fans around the world buy into the Neymar persona, his net worth becomes a reflection of more than just his footballing abilities. It underscores the evolution of sports personalities into global brands in their own right.

As Neymar continues to dazzle on the field and command attention off it, his financial portfolio is a glaring example of how modern athletes have transcended traditional boundaries to become business empires unto themselves. Whether it's through endorsements, investments, or sheer performance, Neymar's net worth is a testament to the potent combination of talent, strategy, and charisma in the 21st-century sports landscape.

Certainly, seeing a player of such massive stature and still with so much to offer in the game move to Saudi is a big statement not just from him but for the league in the Middle Eastern country, and it remains to be seen who else follows the Brazilian out there.

His wealth will swell considerably in the next two years, and he was hardly a pauper beforehand! Truly, Neymar stands among the most wealthy of sports stars on the planet currently.

