Neymar is among the players to have issued a strong reaction after the Brazilian FA (CBF) introduced a controversial new rule to prevent players from producing a specific skill move during games. The measure has been introduced after Memphis Depay recently sparked a brawl after jumping on top of the ball.

Memphis, the 31-year-old former Manchester United and Barcelona star who joined Brazilian side Corinthians in September 2024, stood on the ball with both feet during a Campeonato Paulista clash against Palmeiras in March. The CBF have now taken action to avoid a repeat scenario.

"With our best regards, we would like to take this opportunity to address a prominent issue in Brazilian and South American football that, in theory, has a negative impact on our sport," a CBF letter to club presidents reads, per the Mirror.

"This is caused by a specific behaviour that has caused disruption to the game environment, producing widespread confrontations, and greatly damaging the image of the sport, which has a broad national and international reach.

"This involves a player stepping on the ball with both feet, with the intention of provoking the opposing team. This fact, in addition to the risk of injury to the player himself, generates widespread disruptions in the matches."

The CBF have confirmed that it has instructed referees to award an indirect free-kick to the opposition if players repeat Memphis’ trick. Players responsible for ignoring the new rule will also be punished with a yellow card.

The following video shows the skill move in question. It’s easy to understand why the CBF believe that banning the move will reduce the risk of similar brawls, but not everyone is happy with the decision.

Memphis Depay and Neymar React to Rule Change