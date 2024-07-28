Highlights In July 1999, Arsenal signed Thierry Henry from Juventus, he would go on to score 228 goals in north London.

Neymar became the most expensive player of all time when he joined PSG from BC Barcelona.

Lionel Messi was banned fro three months because of comments made after the 2019 Copa America.

During this week in footballing history, Thierry Henry left Juventus and joined Arsenal, for whom the Frenchman would go on to become the all-time leading scorer. Paris Saint Germain broke a world record to sign Brazilian superstar striker Neymar; and after his reaction to what he deemed as corruption at Copa America, Lionel Messi was hit with a three-month international ban. Plus, 58 years ago, England won the World Cup at Wembley with an extra-time win over West Germany, which is, of course, the only time The Three Lions have won the tournament, or any other major international honour in their footballing history.

A Legend Comes to London

3rd August 1999: Thierry Henry joins Arsenal

Arsenal paid Juventus in the region of £11m for 22-year-old French striker Thierry Henry, who found himself out of favour at the club after the arrival of new manager Carlo Ancelotti. In Italy, Henry had at times been playing wide. Talking to the BBC, Arsenal manager Arsene Wenger had other ideas:

"Thierry has pace, power and great dribbling. I would like to move him into the centre either as the second striker or the main target man."

Henry would go on to become Arsenal's greatest ever signing.

Although at the time of Henry's signing, few could have predicted the impact he would have with the club. In Italy, during the 1998-99 season, Henry made 16 Serie A appearances, in which he scored three goals. Only four of those 16 appearances were whole games. For the most part, Henry was playing second fiddle to Filippo Inzaghi and Daniel Fonseca. It took him until his eighth game to break his Premier League duck, when in September 1999, he scored the winner against Southampton. By 2005, he established himself as Arsenal's all-time top scorer, finishing with 228 goals in 377 games.

Thierry Henry's Arsenal Record Appearances 377 Goals 228 Assists 97 Trophies 5

PSG Break World Record to Bring Neymar to France

3rd August 2017: Brazil star teams up with a host of superstars

Having won La Liga, the Champions League and the FIFA Club World Cup while with Barcelona, Neymar moved to Paris Saint Germain in 2017, becoming the most expensive player ever, having transferred for more than 220 million Euros. In France, he would win five league titles and finish with 118 goals in 173 games, and ended up scoring between 15 and 22 league goals in each of his seasons in the French capital.

While that is an impressive strike ratio, his critics would say Neymar missed far too many games, missing 119 games over his six years in France. Former PSG coach Thomas Tuchel described Neymar as a sensitive guy and someone who is not easy to manage. Looking back, although there was some play-acting and rolling about on the floor at times on Neymar's part, he was an incredibly gifted player and perhaps in all the frustration over his histrionics, his skill level wasn't as appreciated as much as it should have been.

Neymar's PSG Career Statistics Appearances 173 Goals 118 Assists 77 Games Missed 119 Honours 14

Outspoken Messi Banned

It was during this week that Lionel Messi was given a three-month international football ban. Angry after the 2019 Copa America, the Argentine skipper claimed the tournament had been fixed. Messi believed the tournament had been rigged to enable Brazil to win and his anger was sufficient to boycott the third place medal presentation. No doubt still angry and upset after being sent off in that game for an altercation with Chile's Gary Medel, Messi had already voiced his disapproval of the refereeing performance in Argentina's semi-final defeat to Brazil, saying the truth needed to be told.

The South American Football Confederation did not take well to Messi's comments, quickly putting out a statement. Although they didn't name Messi in it, it was abundantly clear they were talking about him when they said:

"It is unacceptable that as a result of incidents typical in competitions, involving 12 teams, all on equal terms, unfounded accusations have been launched that lack the truth and question the integrity of the Copa America."

Messi's ensuing three-month international ban meant he only missed four international games.

England's Finest Hour

30th July 1966: England win the World Cup

It was also the historic moment in 1966 when England were crowned World Champions, after beating West Germany 4-2. It looked as if West Ham United's Martin Peters had scored the winning goal 12 minutes from full-time, but FC Cologne defender Wolfgang Weber poked the ball home to equalise in the eighty-ninth minute to make the score two-two and take the match to extra-time. This led England boss Sir Alf Ramsey to give his famous team talk, telling his players that they had already won the game once - they'd come within 60 seconds of doing so - and to go out there and win it again.

England duly followed their manager's advice, with Geoff Hurst, who'd equalised for England in the first half, completing his hat-trick. The second of those goals is one of the most controversial in World Cup history. Taking Alan Ball's right-wing cross in his stride, Hurst's second touch strike on goal crashed against the underside of the crossbar and down perilously close to the goal line. Unsure whether or not the ball had crossed the line, Swiss referee Gottfried Dienst went to consult his linesman, Russian official Tofiq Bahramov, who quickly announced that the ball had crossed the goal line.

With the German's chasing an equaliser, England captain Bobby Moore intercepted and calmly delivered a through ball to Hurst who raced towards goal. At this time, a few English fans had invaded the pitch, to which English commentator Kenneth Wolstenholme said, "There are some people on the pitch, they think it's all over." Hurst then duly smashed home, causing Wolstenholme to add, "It is now."

All statistics courtesy of Transfermarkt.