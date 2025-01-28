Neymar is set to re-join Santos on a six-month contract after terminating his deal with Al-Hilal.

The 32-year-old leaves the Saudi Pro League champions following an injury-hit spell in which he played just seven times after joining from Paris Saint-Germain in a deal worth €90m.

Neymar ruptured his anterior cruciate ligament in Brazil’s World Cup qualifier against Uruguay in October 2023, meaning he has been sidelined for much of his €150m-per-year contract.

Neymar Departing Saudi on Amicable Terms

Brazilian preparing to return to familiar surroundings

GIVEMESPORT understands Neymar and Al-Hilal have parted on amicable terms. The Saudi side have paid Neymar around €40m with the player also forgoing the same number as part of the exit terms.

"The club expresses its thanks and appreciation to Neymar for what he has provided to Al-Hilal, and wish the player success in his career," said an Al-Hilal statement.

Following the termination of his contract, Neymar said: "To everyone at Al-Hilal, to the fans, thank you! I gave everything to play and I wish we enjoyed better times on the pitch together.

"To Saudi, thank you for giving me and my family a new home and new experiences. I now know the real Saudi and have friends for life.

"I always felt your love and passion for the game. I will be following your journey ahead as a club and a country towards 2034. Your future will be incredible, special things are happening and I will always support you."

Neymar will now fly to Brazil and be unveiled as a Santos player by this weekend and is expected to make his debut on February 5 against Botafogo. He returns for the first time since 2013, when he left for Barcelona having scored 136 goals in 225 games.

Santos and Neymar had discussed the option of an additional year after the six-month contract, but the attacker has decided not to add this to the terms. Instead, he is planning to look for a new club this summer.

GIVEMESPORT Key Statistic: Neymar was limited to just 206 minutes of game time in the Saudi Pro League last season

Neymar’s preference is to return to Europe and is open to playing for a side in this summer’s Club World Cup, although this won’t be a priority in his long-term decision-making.

Major League Soccer franchise Chicago Fire had initiated exploratory talks with Neymar but quickly learned his preference was a short-term deal with Santos before reassessing his future in the summer.

Al-Hilal now have additional budget to put towards a star name ahead of the Club World Cup. The Saudi Pro League will take FIFA up on their so-called 'exceptional window', allowing federations the chance to sign players between June 1-10 ahead of the tournament.

Related Zlatan Responds to Ronaldo Saying Saudi League is Better Than Ligue 1 The five-time Ballon d'Or winner was adamant that the Saudi Pro League is superior to France's top flight, Ligue 1.

Salah Remains Al-Hilal's Dream Replacement

Move will only be made if given encouragement by Egyptian

Liverpool’s Mohamed Salah remains the dream target, but Hilal will only place an offer if given encouragement. For now, the Saudi club are being respectful of the Egyptian's negotiations at Anfield and his own decision-making process.

Hilal are not expected to make a move for Vinicius Jr, since deal makers have earmarked Al-Ahli for any approach as it stands. There is no buy-in from the Real Madrid attacker yet, but a summer bid could be forthcoming to try and test the LaLiga giants' resolve.

Saudi Pro League executives are prepared to wait for Vinicius Jr and aren’t ruling out moving in 2026 or beyond instead if they can’t succeed this summer.

All statistics courtesy of Sofascore - correct as of 28/01/2025

Sign up to The GIVEMESPORT Report to get exclusive daily updates from Fabrizio Romano, Ben Jacobs, Dean Jones and Tom Bogert sent straight to your inbox