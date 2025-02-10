After a rough stint in Saudi Arabia, Neymar sealed a fairytale move home to Santos during the winter transfer window. Having started his career with the Brazilian club, his time on the pitch has come full circle and after stints with the likes of Barcelona and Paris Saint-Germain, he's returned home.

It was a feel good story and many thought the move would help reignite his career after a tough couple of years. If his first start back in Santos colours is anything to go by, though, things aren't going to go as smoothly as Neymar would have hoped. In fact, he had a very disappointing second full debut for the Brazilian side.

After coming off the bench in his first game back, the Brazil forward started against Novorizontino and was immediately handed the captain's armband. It was far from a hero's return, though.

Neymar's Worrying Performance

Things didn't go well for the forward

After missing such a long period of football due to injuries, it was only natural that it was going to take Neymar some time to find his feet again and get back up to speed. With that said, his performance and the statistics he put up during his first start for Santos were very worrying. Known for his incredible ability with the ball at his feet, Neymar is considered one of the best dribblers of all time. That was nowhere to be seen during the match against Novorizontino, though, as he attempted eight dribbles and only managed to complete one.

The star also lost possession of the ball an eyebrow-raising 24 times during the game, highlighting how ineffective he was in possession. The 33-year-old competed in 16 ground duels throughout the game as well, but only won four of them. He was well off pace and even his delivery was lacking. Neymar attempted three crosses during the game and failed to connect on any of them. Pairing that with how quiet he was in front of goal, with just one shot that was blocked, it was a very disappointing performance. Check out the full highlights below.

It was far from the Neymar that fans have grown accustomed to seeing over the years, but considering how inactive he's been recently due to a variety of different injuries, there's no reason to believe he won't be back to his best once he gets back up to speed.

All statistics courtesy of SofaScore and accurate as of 10/02/2025