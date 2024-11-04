Former Barcelona and Paris Saint-Germain winger Neymar appeared to be dejected as he threw water bottles and shinpads in frustration after sustaining yet another injury at Al-Hilal. The iconic winger, who will go down as one of the most entertaining footballers in history, was forced off after appearing to pull his hamstring during his side's AFC Champions League tie against Esteghlal FC.

Neymar has not long returned from a lengthy spell on the sidelines with an ACL injury and showed glimpses of his old self after making his comeback. Fans will be hoping that the 32-year-old is not out for too much longer, but judging by his reaction, things are not looking positive.

Neymar Picks Up Hamstring Injury

The injury occurred as the player stretched to get on the end of a pass

Neymar appeared to pick up the injury while attempting to get on the end of a through ball based on footage that has been circulating in the aftermath of Al-Hilal's 3-0 victory. As the forward stretched to get control of the ball, he immediately pulled up and clutched onto the back of his leg as the ball got away from him.

Pictures show the player appearing to be very downhearted as he made his way off the pitch, with this only being emphasised as he began to throw things on the ground in frustration after being substituted less than 30 minutes into proceedings.

GIVEMESPORT Key Statistic: Ever since moving to Saudi Arabia in 2023, Neymar has managed to feature in just seven games and played a total of just 428 minutes.

Monday's fixture was just the second game Neymar has played since recovering from his ACL tear, after managing 13 minutes off the bench in the previous round of the AFC Champions League. The forward has been in the news plenty of late, with reports circulating that he could be interested in reuniting with Lionel Messi at Inter Miami. However, if he continues to struggle with his fitness, the David Beckham-owned outfit may have to look elsewhere for their next big superstar.

