After plenty of toing and froing over Neymar’s future, the glittering forward has left Al-Hilal and re-joined his boyhood club, Santos, recently. Now 32 years of age and ready to enjoy his football, he hopes that his addition will lure some of the sport’s biggest names to join him in his native Brazil.

Officially completing a sensational homecoming, Santos have confirmed that Neymar – a player widely regarded as one of the best dribblers in football history – has agreed a mammoth pay cut to link up with a club he won six titles with.

That was before his high-profile move to Barcelona, where he carved into one of the scariest wingers in Europe, winning a throng of silverware in the process, by plundering 105 goals and 76 assists in 186 outings for the Spanish juggernauts.

GIVEMESPORT Key Statistic: Neymar is Brazil’s highest-ever goalscorer, having notched 79 strikes in 128 appearances.

The Santos academy graduate then joined Paris Saint-Germain in 2017, becoming the most expensive signing in football history, before a move to Al-Hilal in the ever-expanding Saudi Pro League beckoned in the summer of 2023.

Having played just seven times for the Middle East-based outfit during his one-and-a-half-year stay, all parties agreed to terminate his contract by mutual consent following a myriad of injury concerns that continually kept him sidelined.

According to Brazilian publication UOL, the seasoned trickster is pushing his current employers to shock the footballing world by enticing a few more big signings, such as free agents Paul Pogba and Sergio Ramos, alongside ex-Chelsea man Thiago Silva.

Pogba, formerly of Manchester United and Juventus, is now able to return to the pitch after serving a total of 18 months of his initial four-year contract. Elsewhere, Ramos – who’s been without a club since the summer of 2024 – could be enticed by one last hurrah.

Marcelo, who is commonly regarded as one of the best left-backs in football history, and Paulo Henrqiue Ganso – a now-35 year old attacking midfielder who came through Santos’ academy ranks alongside Neymar – have also been mentioned as potential targets.