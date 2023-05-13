Kylian Mbappe scored a brace as Paris Saint-Germain destroyed Ajaccio on Saturday evening.

PSG welcomed Ajaccio to the Parc des Princes looking to go a step closer to the Ligue 1 title.

They got the three points they wanted as they won 5-0.

The Parisians led 2-0 at the break thanks to goals from Fabian Ruiz and Achraf Hakimi.

Mbappe made it 3-0 two minutes after half-time with one of the scrappiest goals he's ever scored.

He doubled his tally in exquisite fashion seven minutes later.

Sergio Ramos' lofted ball forward was cut out by Cédric Avinel.

Avinel could only head the ball up in the air and straight to Mbappe, who showed incredible technique to lash the ball into the top corner. Watch the goal below...

VIDEO: Kylian Mbappe scores exquisite volley in PSG vs Ajaccio

What a strike by Mbappe. The ball soared past François-Joseph Sollacaro with some venom.

Neymar was present at the Parc des Princes. The camera panned to him after Mbappe's strike and he was loving it.

PSG go a step closer to the Ligue 1 title

Mohamed Youssouf's own-goal in the 73rd minute gave PSG a five-goal lead.

There were no further goals as PSG cruised to a comfortable victory in the French capital.

PSG have re-established their six-point lead over Lens with three matches of the season remaining.

Christophe Galtier's side are now just four points away from winning their 11th Ligue 1 title.

PSG are next in action on Sunday May 21 when they travel to Auxerre.

They finish off their campaign with matches against Strasbourg and Clermont Foot.